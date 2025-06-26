Apex Capital Partners Completes Sale of Life Settlement Portfolio for Institutional Seller

Boca Raton, Florida , June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apex Capital Partners (Apex), a leading life settlement advisor and asset manager, has advised on the sale of a large block of life insurance policies by an institutional seller to a leading third-party investor.

Apex Capital Partners

The portfolio comprised approximately 70 life insurance policies with an aggregate face value of more than $500m. Apex was engaged by the client, which was in the process of rebalancing its investment portfolio, in January this year; Apex brought the block to market shortly thereafter and the divestment was completed in April.

The transaction underscores the opportunities available to investors in the life settlement industry’s tertiary market, where blocks of policies are transacted bilaterally, and comes at a time when institutional investors are increasingly looking at asset classes which can provide returns with lower correlation to traditional markets, such as bonds and equities, due to the prevailing geopolitical and economic environment.

Aaron Schwartz, CEO at Apex Capital Partners, said: “The portfolio required significant updating in terms of both the medical records, and the life expectancy reports and the fact we were able to do this and complete the sale in less than four months speaks to our capabilities and expertise.”

About Apex Capital Partners



Apex Capital Partners was founded with the goal of providing investors with institutional quality management in the life settlement asset class. The extensive experience of the Apex team, combined with the vertical integration of origination, medical, and legal experts, delivers the comprehensive and nuanced knowledge driving Apex’s investment thesis. The Co-Founders bring decades of experience in all aspects of the life settlement industry to their roles at Apex. They have extensive expertise building life settlement investment portfolios, running successful asset management businesses, and operating life settlement brokers and providers. Individually and collectively, they have earned a reputation for strategic execution, transparency, and the ability to create value.

