Aetherium Acquisition Corp. Announces Additional Change of Special Meeting Date

GREENWICH, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aetherium Acquisition (the “SPAC” or the “Company”), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that its Special Meeting (“Meeting”), previously scheduled at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2025, has been postponed to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on July 7, 2025, and the redemption right deadline has been postponed to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on July 2, 2025.

The record date for the Meeting remains May 9, 2025. No changes have been made to the proposals to be voted on by shareholders at the Meeting. Shareholders of the Company who have previously submitted their proxy and who do not want to change their vote do not need to take any action.

On May 23, 2025, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), on June 3, 2025 the Company filed a revised definitive proxy statement with the SEC and on June 13, 2025 and the Company issued a press release postponing the Meeting from 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on June 13, 2025 to 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on June 27, 2025, each in connection with its solicitation of proxies for the Meeting. Before making any voting decision, investors and shareholders of the company are urged to read the definitive proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents the company files with the sec carefully in their entirety when they become available as they will contain important information. Investors and shareholders will be able to obtain free copies of the definitive proxy statement (including any amendments or supplements thereto) and other documents filed or that will be filed with the SEC through the web site maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

About Aetherium Acquisition Corp.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Efforts to identify a prospective target business will not be limited to a particular business, industry sector, or geographical region. However, it intends to focus on companies in Asia (excluding China).

