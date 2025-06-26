Chicken Road Game Expands Its Presence in India with Engaging Casual Gameplay and Real-Time Rewards

Gurugram, Haryana, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



In response to the surging demand for accessible and engaging mobile games across India, the widely played Chicken Road Game has formally announced its expansion within the country. This move comes as the developers aim to reach the core of India’s fast-evolving mobile gaming community by offering a lightweight, intuitive, and entertaining game that is already resonating with casual gamers nationwide.

>>> Learn More About Chicken Road Game>>>

As one of the fastest-growing entertainment sectors, India’s mobile gaming market is forecasted to exceed USD 8.6 billion in value by 2027. With over 600 million mobile users, the country offers a fertile ground for innovative digital games that combine fun with engagement. Chicken Road Game aims to meet this opportunity by providing short, skill-based sessions suitable for on-the-go play, whether users are commuting, taking breaks at work, or simply relaxing at home.

“Our mission has always been to deliver gaming experiences that are not only fun but fair and accessible to all. India’s diversity and digital enthusiasm make it an ideal home for Chicken Road’s next phase of growth,” said a spokesperson from the Chicken Road development team.

A Game that Blends Simplicity with Strategy

At its core, Chicken Road is a fast-paced arcade-style mobile game where players guide a cartoon chicken across an obstacle-filled road. The challenge lies in avoiding hazards such as fire traps and navigating shifting paths, all while collecting points. The longer a player survives, the higher the score.

The gameplay may appear simple on the surface, but as the game progresses, players require quick reflexes and strategic thinking to avoid pitfalls. There’s no need for tutorials or lengthy onboarding — the game’s minimalist controls and clean interface allow players to dive straight into the action.

Developers emphasize that Chicken Road’s model is skill-based rather than chance-based, aligning with responsible gaming practices that prioritize player choice and interaction.

Tailored for the Indian Audience

To better serve the Indian market, the Chicken Road team has introduced several localized features and updates, such as:

Multi-language support in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more.





in Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, and more. Low-data mode for users on limited mobile internet.





for users on limited mobile internet. Compatibility with budget smartphones , ensuring gameplay remains smooth across devices.





, ensuring gameplay remains smooth across devices. In-game notifications aligned with Indian festivals and regional events, creating a culturally relevant experience.





User data from early testing in Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities such as Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Bengaluru reveals high session engagement and return play, especially among users aged 18–35. Notably, the game has attracted users beyond traditional metro hubs, showing strong performance in semi-urban regions.

Commitment to Fair Play and User Trust

As digital games face increasing scrutiny over user data, security, and play ethics, the Chicken Road Game platform has proactively taken steps to ensure transparency and user safety. These include:

No in-game gambling or betting mechanics





No forced ads between sessions





Optional session time reminders to promote mindful play





to promote mindful play In-app reporting and support for technical issues or feedback





“We believe gaming should be a safe space for everyone,” said the developer’s representative. “That’s why we’ve made it a priority to provide clean, ad-minimized gameplay while putting the player in control.”

Encouraging Skill, Not Spending

Unlike many modern mobile games that rely on in-app purchases or randomized rewards, Chicken Road allows players to progress based on gameplay performance. Its non-pay-to-win design ensures that users who build skill over time see greater progression and results.

This approach also aligns with the increasing call across India for transparent, ethical gaming practices, especially in a mobile ecosystem where young users make up a significant share of players.

Global Roadmap and Future Outlook

The development team behind Chicken Road Game has indicated that its expansion into India is part of a broader push across Asia and other emerging digital economies. Plans for future updates include:

Leaderboards and friendly competitions





Collaborations with local content creators





Limited-time seasonal maps inspired by Indian festivals





Beta versions of these features are currently under testing, and official announcements are expected later this year.

About Chicken Road Game

Chicken Road Game is a casual skill-based mobile game developed by a global team of gaming professionals. With a focus on fast gameplay, player-first design, and mobile optimization, the game has gained popularity across multiple countries for its accessible and rewarding user experience. The game does not involve chance mechanics or wagering, making it suitable for a wide audience of casual players.

Media Contact

Company Name: Chicken Road

Address: 673, JMD Building, Gurugram, Haryana

Website: https://chicken-roadd.com

Email: sumit@chicken-roadd.com

Phone: +91-2049157035

Media Contact: Sumit

Editorial Disclaimer

This press release is intended solely for informational purposes and does not serve as a solicitation, financial advice, or commercial endorsement. The features and availability of Chicken Road Game may change over time and vary by region. All user experiences mentioned are based on publicly available feedback and internal performance metrics.





Attachment