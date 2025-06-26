Chicago Home Tutor Launches High School Admissions Test Preparation

Chicago, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Specializing in test prep and academic support, Chicago Home Tutor offers personalized in-home and online tutoring to help Chicago students excel in top-tier school admissions.

As the October High School Admissions Test approaches for local CPS students, Chicago Home Tutor launches city-wide support to help students prepare.

Chicago Home Tutor now offers customized lesson plans, practice tests, and strategy sessions designed to help students excel in the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) selective enrollment exam. Designed to assess math, reading, and problem-solving skills, the test plays a crucial role in determining admission to top-tier high schools. By beginning preparation early, students have more time to master challenging concepts, identify weaknesses, and build confidence.

This support has arrived none too soon. Education experts at Chicago Home Tutor stress the value of early preparation, particularly during the summer months. The Chicagoland-based tutoring service emphasizes that starting HSAT Test Prep well in advance can significantly improve test performance and reduce stress.

With an experienced team of over 170 tutors and specialists, Chicago Home Tutor has the expertise and diversity to apply the specific tutor skillset required to address a student's unique needs. Their tutors have years of experience guiding students through the competitive admissions process, and tutors work closely with families to create flexible schedules, making it easier to balance preparation with other summer activities. The program also includes regular timed practice tests to measure improvement and adjust study plans as needed.

"We help parents find the right private tutor for their child's unique personality and diverse learning needs. Our tutors are licensed, career educators and specialists from all across Chicago, including the suburbs and North Shore" said Joe Hopper, President of Chicago Home Tutor.

For students considering HSAT Test Prep, experts at Chicago Home Tutor recommend starting no later than July to ensure ample time for a thorough review. Early preparation not only enhances subject mastery but also helps students develop effective test-taking strategies, such as time management and question prioritization.

"Summer is the ideal time for HSAT Test Prep because students have fewer academic distractions and can focus on building a strong foundation. Our personalized, one-on-one tutoring approach ensures that each student receives targeted instruction based on their unique learning style and pace," added Hopper.

With the October exam fast approaching, Chicago Home Tutor encourages parents to take advantage of the summer break to give their children a competitive edge with the support of experienced educators with firsthand knowledge of the CPS admissions process.

Chicago Home Tutor helps students from diverse backgrounds tap their unique strengths to meet academic challenges. As local Chicago-based professional educators, they get to know their students and understand their needs, helping them build resilience and confidence in a familiar in-home tutoring environment.

These highly experienced tutors support students in a wide range of skills, from the local CPS High School Admissions Test preparation to learning to read using multi-sensory approaches like Orton-Gillingham and Wilson to empowering middle schoolers with better time management and helping high school students master higher-level AP math.

For students with learning challenges, specialist ADHD tutors at Chicago Home Tutor can support individuals on the spectrum, providing them with executive functioning coaching, tutoring for learning disabilities, gifted tutoring, and more.

Chicago Home Tutor is a leading provider of in-home and online tutoring services, specializing in academic support and test preparation. Serving families across Chicagoland, the company is committed to helping students achieve their educational goals through personalized, high-impact instruction.

About Chicago Home Tutor:

Chicago Home Tutor is the premier private tutoring service supporting diverse learners, offering customized in-home pre-K-12 academic support and test prep in Chicago. The company specializes in matching students with local tutors with complementary backgrounds, experience, skills, and personality for one-on-one learning. Its tailored approach addresses individual strengths and weaknesses, ensuring measurable improvement.

Founded in 2015, Chicago Home Tutor was reorganized in 2023 as part of Entrust Tutoring LLC. With it's track record of empowering students, the company stands out for its flexible scheduling and results-driven methods. Serving families across the city, it remains a trusted resource for academic success.

With a network of over 170 passionate educators, Chicago Home Tutor's consultative approach ensures that each student receives personalized instruction designed to help them meet their academic goals while building confidence and a love for learning.

