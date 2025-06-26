Adams Pool Solutions Marks 70+ Years as Northern California's Leading Pool Renovation Company

Pleasanton, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adams Pool Solutions, one of the longest-operating pool renovation companies in the United States, continues to set the gold standard for swimming pool remodeling across Northern California. Founded in 1953 and based in Pleasanton, the company brings more than 70 years of expertise to every backyard transformation — from elegant residential upgrades to major commercial overhauls.

Known for its craftsmanship, reliability, and customer-first approach, Adams Pool Solutions has earned the trust of thousands of homeowners, property managers, and builders throughout the region. The company is led by Owner Tony Adams, with operations and customer growth overseen by General Manager Kris Viscovich, who brings a strategic focus to the brand's evolution.

"Adams Pool Solutions has been a name people trust for generations," said Adams. "We take pride in delivering work that lasts — and in making the renovation process as smooth and stress-free as possible for every client."

With a home base at 3675 Old Santa Rita Road in Pleasanton, the company operates throughout the greater San Francisco Bay Area, Central Valley, and Central Coast, including regions as far north as Sonoma County and as far south as Monterey and Santa Cruz Counties. Their service footprint spans hundreds of communities — from major hubs like San Jose, Oakland, San Francisco, Walnut Creek, and Santa Rosa to smaller towns such as Carmel Valley, Millbrae, Lathrop, Sebastopol, and Escalon.

Whether it's a hillside estate in Los Gatos, a vineyard property in St. Helena, or a family home in Tracy, Adams Pool Solutions brings the same high level of precision and care. The company proudly serves homeowners across Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, Napa, Marin, Solano, Monterey, and Santa Cruz counties, as well as Central Valley cities like Modesto, Stockton, and Turlock.

Adams Pool Solutions specializes in pool resurfacing, restoration, and commercial pool building projects, offering high-quality finishes, modern equipment upgrades, tile and coping replacement, and full aesthetic redesigns. Their commercial work spans apartment complexes, hotels, athletic clubs, and community centers — always delivered with the same accountability and standards that define the Adams name.

Residential pool construction, meanwhile, is handled by their sister company, Royal Pools by Adams, which focuses exclusively on new pool builds for homeowners seeking to add luxury outdoor spaces from the ground up. This clear division ensures every client receives specialized attention depending on their project scope.

The company is especially known for its high-performance finish materials, including pebble, quartz, and mini-pebble surfaces that combine durability with aesthetic appeal.

Yet what sets Adams Pool Solutions apart isn't just their technical skill — it's the way they treat their clients. From the initial consultation to the final inspection, homeowners work with a dedicated team that values transparency, clean work sites, and proactive communication. Their experienced crews operate under strict timelines, and projects are completed with minimal disruption to homeowners' lives.

With an in-house team rather than outsourced labor, quality control remains exceptionally high — a rarity in the pool industry. That level of accountability is one reason Adams Pool Solutions continues to earn repeat business and word-of-mouth referrals even after seven decades in operation.

The company's history is deeply tied to the evolution of the California lifestyle. As swimming pools became a staple of suburban living in the postwar years, Adams Pool Solutions was there, shaping backyards and creating spaces for families to gather, relax, and make memories. Today, that same spirit lives on in every project the team takes on.

https://youtu.be/5c9Ieu36CH0?si=l00nrVIqVcAWDT8Y

"Some of the pools we're renovating now are ones we originally built or resurfaced 30 years ago," said Viscovich. "That kind of legacy is something we don't take lightly."

