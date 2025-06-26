PFMCrypto Launches Innovative DOGE Cloud Mining Platform as Dogecoin Eyes Its Next Breakout

Farington, England, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As meme-coin legend Dogecoin (DOGE) regains traction in the crypto market, PFMCrypto has unveiled a new cloud mining solution tailor-made for DOGE holders. This latest release introduces AI-powered DOGE mining contracts, enabling users to earn passive daily income without the need for mining equipment or technical expertise.

This launch aligns with PFMCrypto’s broader mission: to make crypto mining accessible, automated, and consistently profitable—particularly for trending assets like DOGE, which historically lacked structured mining solutions in cloud-based environments.

[Click here to view DOGE mining solution.]





PFMCrypto Redefines DOGE Cloud Mining

While traditional mining has long favored Bitcoin and Ethereum, PFMCrypto has stepped in to fill a critical gap—bringing contract-based simulated mining to Dogecoin. In addition to DOGE, the platform also supports cloud mining for multiple assets including XRP, BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, and SOL—removing the technical and financial barriers of traditional mining.

“We’ve seen a surge in interest from long-term holders and meme-driven communities around DOGE,” said PFMCrypto’s Chief Technology Officer. “Now, they can passively earn from DOGE without relying solely on price movement.”

Key Highlights of PFMCrypto DOGE Mining:

No Hardware Required: Users can rent industrial-grade hash power from PFMCrypto’s network with zero setup or equipment.

Users can rent industrial-grade hash power from PFMCrypto’s network with zero setup or equipment. Zero Maintenance Costs: All electricity, repairs, and operational overhead are fully covered by PFMCrypto.

All electricity, repairs, and operational overhead are fully covered by PFMCrypto. Beginner-Friendly: No tech knowledge needed. Users simply register and select a plan. New users receive a $10 welcome bonus instantly.

No tech knowledge needed. Users simply register and select a plan. New users receive a $10 welcome bonus instantly. Daily Withdrawals & Capital Protection: Daily earnings can be withdrawn anytime, and the initial investment is fully refunded at contract maturity—ensuring both potential profits and safety.

Flexible DOGE Mining Contracts Now Available

Following the explosive success of its XRP cloud mining contracts—where contract purchases grew 295% week-over-week—PFMCrypto now offers over 10 DOGE mining plans, allowing users to select based on their budget and goals:

$100 Plan – 2 Days – Earn $3.00 per day (+$2 bonus)

$1,000 Plan – 9 Days – Earn $13.10 per day

$5,000 Plan – 30 Days – Earn $78.50 per day

$10,000 Plan – 40 Days – Earn $180.00 per day

These are not theoretical forecasts—they’re backed by real-time data from over 9.2 million global users and powered by PFMCrypto’s high-performance infrastructure and AI-optimized yield model.

[Click here to explore more cloud mining plans.]

All contracts guarantee full principal return at maturity, making it a low-risk entry point for both beginners and seasoned investors.





New Incentive Program

Every new PFMCrypto user receives a free $10 bonus upon registration, which can be used to purchase a free mining contract that generates $0.66 in daily rewards.

“This product was designed with the community in mind—it’s fun, rewarding, and aligns with crypto’s inclusive ethos,” said PFMCrypto’s Marketing Director.

[Click here to register and claim your $10 bonus.]

PFMCrypto’s Global Reach

PFMCrypto currently operates in 192 countries and regions, with a global user base surpassing 9.2 million in 2025. It’s redefining what crypto cloud mining can be. With the launch of DOGE mining contracts, tens of thousands of new contracts have been activated within weeks—many by first-time earners looking to put their Dogecoin to work.

How to Start Dogecoin Cloud Mining with PFMCrypto

Register: Create a free account and instantly receive a $10 bonus, plus daily sign-in rewards. Choose a Plan: Select a DOGE mining contract that aligns with your financial goals. Start Earning: Once activated, your contract will automatically generate daily income—no manual oversight required.

About PFMCrypto

Founded in 2018, PFMCrypto is an AI-powered cloud mining platform that removes the technical and financial barriers from crypto mining. Committed to transparency, ease of use, and capital safety, PFMCrypto offers one of the most reliable and scalable mining ecosystems in the crypto space.

Visit https://pfmcrypto.net to learn more and start your Dogecoin mining journey today.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.