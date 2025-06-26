Indacloud Unveils Top Premium THCA Flower Line

MADISON, Wis., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parent Company, SERVD Distribution is proud to announce that Indacloud has launched an exclusive lineup of high-quality THCA flower products to the market. With a focus on unmatched quality and innovation, this collaboration is setting a new standard for wellness products.

The Indacloud range is tailored for individuals seeking a refined and premium experience. The offerings include five outstanding selections, each crafted with precision and care:

1. Ice Cream Man: An indica-dominant hybrid that delivers a smooth and creamy profile, perfect for relaxation and unwinding after a long day.

2. Skywalker OG Gold Edition: A hybrid masterpiece, blending balanced effects with a touch of luxury. This gold edition is a special treat for those who appreciate sophistication.

3. Red Velvet: This hybrid option is as decadent as its name implies, boasting a rich and satisfying experience that delights the senses.

4. Gold Cash Gold Edition: A hybrid flower that exudes refinement, offering a unique and premium choice for connoisseurs of well-being.

5. Jedi Breath: An indica that promises deep serenity with its calming and restorative qualities. These THCA flower products represent the pinnacle of quality, ensuring satisfaction across a diverse range of preferences. Indacloud’s dedication to excellence aligns seamlessly with SERVD Distribution's mission of delivering top-tier selections to clients who value authenticity, purity, and innovation.

With this new collection, Indacloud continues its commitment to revolutionizing the wellness industry by providing unparalleled access to premium products that elevate the consumer experience.

