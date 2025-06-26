Crypto Market Dips 3.8% — AIXA Miner Rolls Out Scalable Mining Plans to Reignite Investor Confidence

London, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crypto market cools, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and altcoins have slipped roughly 3.8% in the past week. AIXA Miner is launching its latest Scalable Cloud Mining Plans, offering users a responsive, eco-friendly path to steady crypto earnings. These intelligent new contracts combine AI-optimization with renewable energy infrastructure to help users maintain consistency, even during market slowdowns.

Navigating the Dip with Smarter Mining

With crypto prices retracing in recent days, AIXA Miner’s new plans are designed to help investors ride out volatility. Using AI algorithms, these contracts adjust hash power in real time, directing capacity toward the most efficient networks. The result? A hands-free mining experience that adapts, rather than falters, when prices dip.

Highlights of the Scalable Plans

AI-Optimised Hash Allocation

Advanced algorithms continuously monitor mining economics across BTC, ETH, DOGE, and more, redistributing resources to maintain efficiency and performance

100% Renewable Energy Data Centres

AIXA Miner operates solar, wind, and hydro-powered facilities across North America, Europe, and Asia, blending sustainability and economics for powerful, eco-conscious mining

User-Centric Simplicity

There’s no need for hardware—just register on com, choose a plan, and the platform takes over with automated mining, daily updates, and secure withdrawals.

Safe, Regulated, and Transparent

Fully Registered and Compliant , assuring global legal alignment

Bank-Level Security : Data protection, plus cold wallet asset storage

: Data protection, plus cold wallet asset storage Flexible Contracts: Ranging from short-term trials to long-term accounts, all visible in a clear, intuitive dashboard.

Ideal for Every Crypto Journey

New users gain an introduction through trial-like plans with no expertise required.

Experienced miners can scale selectively with mid- to long-term contracts tailored to their strategy.

Eco-conscious investors benefit from a green-backed infrastructure and transparent operations.

How to Get Started

Visit aixaminer.com or download the AIXA Miner app Sign up and pick a scalable mining plan Monitor your daily mining performance in the dashboard Withdraw or reinvest earnings at any time

Final Take

In periods of market dips, AIXA Miner’s new scalable cloud contracts offer a grounded alternative to high-risk strategies. By marrying AI technology, clean energy, and iron-clad security, the platform empowers investors to maintain momentum with ease and confidence, no matter where crypto markets head next.





Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.