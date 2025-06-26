Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Faces Securities Class Actions After Novo Nordisk Cancels Partnership Over “Deceptive” Marketing of Wegovy– Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 25, 2025, two securities class action lawsuits were filed against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE: HIMS) and certain of the company’s executives. Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., et al., No. 3:25-cv-05315 (N.D. Cal.) and Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. et al., No. 3:25-cv-05321 (N.D. Cal.). Together, the cases seek to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025.

The lawsuits follow an announcement by Novo Nordisk that it terminated its collaboration with the telehealth company due to concerns about Hims & Hers’ sales and “deceptive” marketing of the weight loss drug Wegovy® which precipitated a 30% crash in the price of Hims & Hers shares.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues to investigate the legal claims and urges Hims & Hers investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now. The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Apr. 29, 2025 – June 23, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 25, 2025

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) Securities Class Actions:

The lawsuits allege that Hims & Hers made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose crucial information to investors. More specifically, the complaints allege that the company was engaged in deceptive promotion and selling of knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk and, as a result, there was a substantial risk that Hims & Hers’ collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated.

Investors learned the truth on June 23, 2025, when Novo Nordisk announced that it terminated the arrangement over its concerns about Hims & Hers’ “illegal mass compounding and deceptive marketing.” Novo further explained, “[o]ver one month into the collaboration, Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under false guise of ‘personalization’ and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk[]” and “when companies engage in illegal sham compounding that jeopardizes the health of Americans, we will continue to take action.”

“We’re investigating whether Hims & Hers may have misled investors about whether it marketed knockoff versions of Wegovy that could have put patients and the collaboration with Novo Nordisk at risk,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

