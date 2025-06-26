AGCO Fines Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto $350,000 for Serious Regulatory Violations Linked to Impromptu Afterparty on Gaming Floor

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued monetary penalties totaling $350,000 against Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto for multiple violations of provincial gaming standards. The penalties follow an impromptu after-party that was permitted to take place in the pre-dawn hours directly on the casino’s gaming floor.

On September 27, 2024, an electronic dance music event attended by thousands of people was hosted in the theatre adjacent to the casino at Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. The event was marked by widespread intoxication, disorderly behaviour, and numerous criminal and medical incidents—both inside and outside the venue—including alleged assaults, drug overdoses, and acts of public indecency. Although paid duty officers were present, additional police and emergency services were required to manage the situation.

In the midst of this high-risk environment, casino management approved an unscheduled request by the performing artist to host an after party on the active gaming floor. The artist and more than 400 guests were permitted onto the gaming floor where the artist was allowed to perform amidst operational table games and gaming machines—without any prior risk assessment or planning.

As a result, security personnel were unable to effectively control the casino floor, including witness reports that an attendee was seen climbing onto slot machines. Failure to maintain appropriate control compromises the security, safety, and integrity of the casino floor. Following the conclusion of the event, the operator failed to promptly report these incidents to the AGCO as required.

Based on the findings of its review, the AGCO’s Registrar has issued an Order of Monetary Penalty (OMP) totaling $350,000 against Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto. These penalties address critical failures in their operations, incident reporting, employee training, and the management of disturbances.

A gaming operator served with an OMP has 15 days to appeal the Registrar’s decision to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

Quote

"Casino operators have a fundamental duty to control their gaming environment. Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto’s lapses in this incident compromised the safety of patrons and the security and integrity of the gaming floor."

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Chief Executive Officer and Registrar, AGCO

Additional Information

Contrary to section 1.17.2 of the Standards ($125,000 penalty): Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto failed to appropriately report the incidents of non-compliance with the law, standards, and requirements or control activities in accordance with the established notification matrix.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto failed to appropriately report the incidents of non-compliance with the law, standards, and requirements or control activities in accordance with the established notification matrix. Contrary to section 1.9 of the Standards ($100,000 penalty): Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto failed to ensure that employees possessed the necessary competence, skills, experience, and training required to execute control activities relevant to their responsibilities.

Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto failed to ensure that employees possessed the necessary competence, skills, experience, and training required to execute control activities relevant to their responsibilities. Contrary to section 5.3 of the Standards ($125,000 penalty): Great Canadian Casino Resort Toronto failed to ensure that individuals suspected of, or engaged in, creating a disturbance that could be harmful to individuals, the public, or gaming-related assets were removed from the premises, and that occurrences were reported in accordance with the notification matrix.





Media Contact

AGCO Media

media@agco.ca

About the AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019.