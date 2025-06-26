Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS)

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims and Hers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HIMS) securities between April 29, 2025 and June 23, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Hims & Hers was engaged in the “deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk”; and (ii) as a result, there was a substantial risk that Hims & Hers’ collaboration with Novo Nordisk would be terminated

The Complaint further alleges that on June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk issued a press release announcing that it was terminating its partnership with Hims & Hers “based on Hims & Hers deceptive promotion and selling of illegitimate, knockoff versions of Wegovy® that put patient safety at risk.” On this news, the price of Hims & Hers stock fell more than 34%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Hims & Hers should contact the Firm prior to the August 25, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .