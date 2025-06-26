Toll Brothers Wins Multiple Awards, including Master Plan Community of the Year, at the Pacific Coast Builder Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the Company was honored with the notable Master Plan Community of the Year Award, six Grand Awards, and 18 Merit Awards at the annual Gold Nugget Awards, one of the home building industry’s most prestigious national competitions. The Gold Nugget Awards honor architectural design and planning excellence and draw entries from throughout the United States and abroad.

The awards are presented at the Pacific Coast Builder Conference (PCBC), the official event of the Leading Builders of America and California Building Industry Association, to showcase the most exciting trends in design, planning, and building. The awards span 60+ categories in home and community design. Winners were chosen from over 675 entries by a judging panel of industry professionals nationwide.

Recognized as Master Plan Community of the Year, Sereno Canyon is nestled in the shadow of the McDowell Mountains of North Scottsdale. The staff-gated community features four collections of homes with estate-size, single-family, and paired villas ranging from 2,157 to 5,006+ square feet, priced from $1,197,995.





Toll Brothers won five additional Grand Awards for its homes and communities in California, Arizona, Florida, and Nevada in the following categories:

Best landscape architecture for a community: The Meadows | Lake Forest, California

Best community amenity: Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona

Best single-family detached home over 4,000 square feet: Windgate | Sereno Canyon | Scottsdale, Arizona

Best interior merchandising of a home priced $600,000 to $900,000: Selby | Monterey at Lakewood Ranch | Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Best interior merchandising of a home priced $1.5 million and over: Sky Edge | Toll Brothers at Ascension | Las Vegas, Nevada





Toll Brothers communities nationwide were also honored with 18 Merit Awards in multiple categories including masterplan community, multi-family community, single-family home design, interior merchandising, indoor/outdoor lifestyle, community amenity, and landscape architecture.

“These prestigious design awards set the benchmark for excellence in the home building industry, and we are honored to once again be recognized for multiple Toll Brothers homes and communities nationwide,” said Seth Ring, Executive Vice President of Toll Brothers.





“It is exciting to see the incredible response to Sereno Canyon and the Mountain House Lodge,” added Bob Flaherty, Group President of Toll Brothers in Arizona. “Sereno Canyon is the epitome of modern desert living and provides residents an unmatched, luxury resort-lifestyle in Scottsdale.”

Centered at the heart of the Sereno Canyon community sits the Mountain House Lodge resort-style clubhouse showcasing striking desert modern architecture with beautiful, designer features and a curated collection of art from notable local artisans. The state-of-the-art amenities include a lobby bar with four-sided fireplace for gathering, a signature restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating plus a private dining room with demo kitchen, a spa treatment room, fitness center with outdoor recreational lawn, two sparkling pools with cabanas, a private event lawn, bocce ball, and more.

To see the full list of Grand and Merit Award winners and to learn more about the awards celebration, visit https://online.flippingbook.com/view/786102558/.





