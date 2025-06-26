XRP News: Vaultro Finance Presale on XRP Is Set to End in 72 Hours, Already Sold Out 80% of It’s Allocation — Join $VLT Presale

SINGAPORE, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With just 72 hours left on the clock, Vaultro Finance’s $VLT presale has rocketed past 80% of its total allocation, leaving only 20% of tokens available before the round closes. This explosive uptake in a matter of days underlines the flooding interest in Vaultro’s decentralized index fund platform, an innovation that marries traditional portfolio diversification with the speed, security, and transparency of the XRP Ledger.





$VLT Presale

XRP Momentum Fuels FOMO

XRP itself is riding a fresh wave of bullish momentum. As of today, XRP trades around $2.20, up 4% over the past week on the back of institutional inflows exceeding $400 million in the last 30 days. Bloomberg analysts now assign a 95% probability to a U.S. spot XRP ETF approval, further stoking demand. Industry surveys reveal that over 70% of crypto fund managers plan to increase their XRP exposure this quarter, underscoring renewed confidence in both XRP and XRPL-based projects coindesk.com .

A Seamless, On-Chain Index Fund Experience

Vaultro Finance delivers the first fully non-custodial index fund protocol on XRPL. Vaultro protocol is set to transform fund creation into a few intuitive clicks. Investors can browse a curated library of portfolios ranging from artificial intelligence tokens and capital-preserving stablecoins to emerging DeFi assets and top XRPL performers.

Purchase $VLT Token Before Exchange Listing

$VLT Token Unlocks Powerful Utilities

At the heart of the protocol lies the $VLT token. Each $VLT grants exclusive fund-creation rights, governance voting power on fund listings and protocol upgrades, and access to premium staking pools offering up to 12% APR.

$VLT Presale Details:

Price: 1 XRP = 8 VLT

Listing Price: 1 XRP = 6.15 VLT

Hardcap: 60,000 XRP (80% already sold)



$VLT Presale Portal: https://sale.vaultro.finance

With 80% of tokens now reserved and time running short, the final 20% will vanish quickly. To participate, prospective investors need an XRP-native wallet, visit the $VLT Sale Portal , to secure your allocation now at https://sale.vaultro.finance/ , with a minimum contribution of 200 XRP.

For more details on Vaultro Finance and the $VLT presale visit;

Website

Join $VLT Presale

X fka Twitter

Telegram Community

Whitepaper

Blog Channel

Contact:

Lee Wang

Contact@vaultro.finance

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Vaultro Finance. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efe2c5d8-9f96-46fb-8f25-4eb87cd475b2