XRP and GOGE holders no longer hoard coins and turn to OPTO Miner to get more passive income

Doncaster, South Yorkshire, UK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Besides buying and holding for the long term, what else can I do with these cryptocurrencies?" Faced with market fluctuations, a cryptocurrency investor raised this question.

OPTO Mine computing power contract helps you activate encrypted assets

Many cryptocurrency investors are used to "hoarding coins" and waiting for the currency to rise, but the reality is: the cryptocurrency market rises slowly, rises and falls quickly, and there is no way to control it. OPTO Miner provides another new way - through cloud mining contracts, your XRP, BTC, ETH, DOGE and other mainstream cryptocurrencies can be converted into daily stable income.

No need to pay attention to the rise and fall of the currency all the time, and no need to buy at a high price. Let you directly participate in digital assets and cloud mining machine calculations, the platform will complicate all your technical and energy operation modes, you only need to enjoy daily income.

Using multiple currencies to participate, flexibly meet different investment needs

The platform now supports multiple mainstream currencies such as USDT (TRC20/ERC20), BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, BCH, USDC, SOL, LTC, etc. Users can freely choose the currency according to their preferences, invest at any time, and start smart mining immediately.

Flexible contract period to meet the needs of diversified strategies

The platform provides a variety of flexible mining period options such as 7 days, 15 days, 30 days, and 55 days. Users can freely choose according to their own needs. Whether it is a short-term or medium- and long-term stable layout, they can find a suitable matching solution to achieve personalized profit goals.

More importantly: OPTO Miner has achieved true zero equipment investment and zero technical threshold. There is no need to purchase mining machines, power supplies or cooling systems, registered users can get started, and all operations can be done with just a mobile phone.

Safe and compliant, transparent and controllable assets

The platform adopts decentralized hosting and double encryption technology to ensure the security of user assets, and the entire process is queryable and traceable. The operating system complies with the regulatory standards of many countries, operates stably for global users, and is truly transparent, trustworthy, and compliant.

What is cloud mining?

Cloud mining is a way to mine coins by renting computing power remotely without building a mining machine. Users only need to select a contract to obtain cryptocurrency assets. The operation is simple, the income is automatically settled, and it can work without manual participation.

How to use OPTO Miner now?

Use email to register an account, and new users can get a $15 computing power contract reward

Choose a suitable mining contract package and recharge to start cloud mining immediately

Daily income will be automatically settled and displayed in the account

When your account balance reaches $100, you can apply for withdrawal to your crypto wallet

Platform Mission and Background

OPTO Miner was founded in the UK and is committed to providing simple, efficient and environmentally friendly cloud mining services to users around the world. Since its inception, we have always insisted on using clean energy to drive the computing network. Our business has now covered more than 180 countries and regions around the world, with a total of more than 7 million users.

Summary:

In the "hoarding coin" market environment, OPTO Mine provides another stable way - to allow your encrypted assets to continue to bring cash flow. There is no need for technical thresholds, no need to judge the market, just choose the appropriate computing power contract, and you can easily open a new channel for daily income.

No matter which mainstream currencies you hold, OPTO Miner can help you "use" it so that your assets are no longer idle.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.