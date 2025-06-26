CareSource launches $300k grant challenge to improve health care access and outcomes in Georgia

ATLANTA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization serving more than 430,000 Georgians, is accepting submissions for the CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge. The program offers $300,000 to support community-based organizations working to address some of the most pressing health issues facing Georgians.

The challenge is designed to support efforts that align with CareSource’s mission to deliver whole-person care. Four nonprofit organizations will be selected to receive a $75,000 grant to expand or launch initiatives that address social determinants of health (SDOH), maternal health, integrated health or enhance the quality of life for people who are aged, blind or disabled.

“Community organizations know their neighborhoods better than anyone, and they’re essential partners in helping us close gaps in care,” said Jason Bearden, CareSource Georgia president. “For more than eight years we’ve worked alongside local nonprofits to tackle Georgia’s toughest health challenges, address social determinants of health and expand access to care. Through this grant challenge we’re investing in community-driven solutions that make a lasting difference for families across the state.”

Eligible organizations must be a 501(c)(3) tax exempt nonprofit entity, operate within Georgia and demonstrate strategies to improve health access and integration. The CareSource Foundation will support non-profit organizations focusing on the following priority areas:

Physical, behavioral and dental integration

Grant Objective: Provide a health model for seamless physical, behavioral and dental provider integration. Model design must facilitate the effective sharing of clinical member information to coordinate services among CareSource members’ providers.

Provide a health model for seamless physical, behavioral and dental provider integration. Model design must facilitate the effective sharing of clinical member information to coordinate services among CareSource members’ providers. Maternal health

Grant Objective: Enhance maternal health outcomes by providing community-based support services and comprehensive educational programs for expectant mothers and health care providers, focusing on reducing disparities in access to prenatal and postnatal care, promoting mental health awareness and fostering partnerships among local health agencies.

Enhance maternal health outcomes by providing community-based support services and comprehensive educational programs for expectant mothers and health care providers, focusing on reducing disparities in access to prenatal and postnatal care, promoting mental health awareness and fostering partnerships among local health agencies. Aging, Blind, and Disabled (ABD)

Grant Objective: Enhance the quality of life and independence of individuals who are aged, blind and disabled through comprehensive support services, skill development and social engagement programs.

Enhance the quality of life and independence of individuals who are aged, blind and disabled through comprehensive support services, skill development and social engagement programs. Social determinants of health

Grant Objective: Design a business model to systematically identify, assess and address SDOH impacting patient health outcomes through the development and implementation of a comprehensive SDOH identification and referral model.

The application window opens on June 26 and closes on July 31. After a thorough review, the selection committee will choose the top four organizations and announce the winners on August 28.

The CareSource Foundation Grant Challenge recognizes organizations that significantly impact community health and address health and social needs. Since 2006, the CareSource Foundation has awarded more than $35.5 million to nonprofits working to eliminate poverty, deliver essential services to low- and moderate-income families, promote healthy communities and develop innovative solutions for critical health issues to enhance the lives of children, adults and families.

Interested organizations can view nomination criteria and apply for funding online. For additional support, contact caresourcefoundation@caresource.com, or visit the frequently asked questions page.

About CareSource Georgia

CareSource is a nonprofit, managed care organization making health care accessible to 430,000 Georgians. The organization offers comprehensive health insurance plans including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace and Medicare to improve its members' health and well-being. As a mission-driven organization, CareSource is transforming health care with innovative programs that address social determinants of health, health equity, prevention and access to care.