Black Streaks on Roof? Alex Richards of Weather Resistors of WNY Explains What Most Homeowners Get Wrong About Roof Algae in HelloNation

LACKAWANNA, N.Y., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are those dark streaks appearing on your roof—and why shouldn't you ignore them? Alex Richards of Weather Resistors of WNY provides critical insight in a recent HelloNation article, where he addresses the misconceptions surrounding roof algae and the costly consequences of inaction.

Richards explains that the black streaks many homeowners dismiss as dirt are often Gloeocapsa Magma, a resilient form of roof algae that thrives in humid conditions, especially on shaded rooftops. Far from a cosmetic issue, this algae retains moisture on the shingles, which can deteriorate roofing materials over time and even lead to structural rot in the decking below.

The article highlights an often-overlooked threat: weakened wind resistance. As algae spreads between shingle tabs, it can compromise the adhesive integrity, increasing the risk of shingles lifting or detaching during storms. This not only exposes the roof to leaks but also accelerates overall wear.

Richards recommends proactive solutions such as installing zinc or copper strips at the ridge line to prevent algae formation and scheduling regular soft wash cleanings. These non-invasive techniques safely remove buildup without harming the shingles, preserving both the function and appearance of the roof.

In What Most People Get Wrong About Roof Algae , Richards emphasizes that treating algae early and effectively is essential for long-term roof performance and protection.

