Marksmen Energy Inc. Announces Filing of its Q1 Interim Financial Statements

CALGARY, ALBERTA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marksmen Energy Inc. ("Marksmen" or the "Company") is providing this announcement further to its news releases dated May 15 and 29, June 12 and 16, 2025, with respect to the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") having issued a management cease trade order ("MCTO") to Marksmen pursuant to its application under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") in respect of the default regarding the delay of the filing of its annual financial statements, accompanying management’s discussion and analysis and related chief executive officer ("CEO") and chief financial officer ("CFO") certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings").

As a result of the delay in filing the Annual Filings, the Company’s interim financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, the accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Q1 Filings") were not filed by the prescribed deadline of May 30, 2025.

Marksmen filed its Annual Filings on June 16, 2025, enabling it to proceed with preparing its Q1 Filings, which Marksmen is pleased to confirm the Company has now filed.

Pursuant to the completion of the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings, the Company expects that the MCTO granted by the ASC will be revoked and that the CEO and the CFO will be permitted to trade securities of the Company in two full business days. The MCTO does not affect the ability of persons other than the CEO and the CFO of the Company to trade in the Company's securities.

The Company confirms that, other than as disclosed in its news release dated May 15 and 29, June 12 and 16, 2025, or as set out herein, there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Company wants to thank all of those who worked diligently in assisting with the finalization of the Annual Filings and Q1 Filings.

For additional information regarding this news release please contact Archie Nesbitt, Director and CEO of the Company at (403) 265-7270 or e-mail ajnesbitt@marksmenenergy.com .

Forward Looking Information and Risk Factors

This news release contains statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements identified by the use of words such as "will", "expects", "positions", "believe", "potential" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the anticipated revocation of the MCTO.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. Risks include, but are not limited to, the possibility that the Company’s MCTO is revoked later than anticipated, which could result in trading of the Company’s securities being halted by the TSX Venture Exchange and/or temporarily cease-traded by the Canadian securities commissions.

Additional information regarding risks and uncertainties of the Company's business are contained under the heading "Reporting Entity" and "Going Concern" in the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and the Company's other public filings which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.

In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.