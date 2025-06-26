Tribe Property Technologies Announces Best Efforts Public Offering of Units

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tribe Property Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TRBE) (OTCQB US: TRPTF) (“TRBE” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce a best efforts public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Units") at an issue price of $0.45 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing at an exercise price of $0.60 per Common Share, subject to adjustment in certain events.

The Offering will be conducted on a “best efforts” agency basis pursuant to the terms and conditions of an agency agreement to be entered into between the Company and a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") led by Raymond James Ltd.

The Company will grant the Agents an option (the “Agents’ Option”) to sell up to such number of additional Units as is equal to 15% of the aggregate number of Units sold in the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The Agents’ Option may be exercised in whole or in part, at the sole discretion of the Agents, upon written notice to the Company at any time up to 30 days following the closing date of the Offering.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used by the Company for growth initiatives including technology investments and future potential acquisitions, working capital, and for repayments of vendor take-backs. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 7, 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to customary closing conditions, including but not limited to, entering into of the agency agreement, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

The Units will be offered in all provinces of Canada (except Québec) by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's (final) short form base prospectus dated June 24, 2025 (the “Base Shelf Prospectus”), and outside of Canada on a private placement or equivalent basis.

Access to the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to the documents is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a shelf prospectus supplement, a base shelf prospectus and any amendment to the documents. The Base Shelf Prospectus is accessible, and the Prospectus Supplement will be accessible within two business days, through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. An electronic or paper copy of the Prospectus Supplement, the corresponding Base Shelf Prospectus and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from: Raymond James Ltd., Scotia Plaza, 40 King St. W., 54th Floor, Toronto, Ontario M5H 3Y2, Canada, or by telephone at 416-777-7000 or by email at ECM-Syndication@raymondjames.ca, by providing the contact with an email address or address, as applicable. The Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement will contain important detailed information about the Company and the Offering. Prospective investors should read the Base Shelf Prospectus and Prospectus Supplement (when filed) and the other documents the Company has filed on SEDAR+ before making an investment decision.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements thereunder.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is disrupting the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers. Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention, and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of TRBE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including forward looking statements in this news release regarding the timing and completion of the Offering, the exercise of the Agents’ Option in whole or in part, timing for filing the Prospectus Supplement, the receipt of necessary stock exchange and securities regulatory authority approvals for the Offering, the use of proceeds of the Offering and future plans of the Company. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: timing of review by the stock exchange and securities regulatory authorities; third party approvals; ability to satisfy other conditions to closing of the Offering, management’s discretion regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; or delays in obtaining governmental approvals.

Although TRBE has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and TRBE disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

