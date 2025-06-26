Imperium AI Launches Revolutionary Marketing and PR Copilot Suite — Now Onboarding 100 Users and White Label Partners

Los Angeles, CA, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperium AI, a leader in AI-powered marketing solutions, is proud to announce the official launch of its cutting-edge Imperium AI Copilot Suite — an all-in-one set of sentient AI tools designed to automate, scale, and transform PR, social media, and content marketing for businesses of all sizes to scale your conversions, brand presence and visibility, and to automate your workforce without hiring.

The suite includes:

Imperium AI PR Copilot — Get guaranteed media visibility with AI-driven PR that secures placements in 4 local publications every week, while pitching to top-tier outlets at scale. Copilot crafts, optimizes, and distributes press releases, ensuring your brand stays in the spotlight. Imperium also helps companies get featured on top tier publications similar to how a pr agency would with a built in CRM.

SmartShutter AI Copilot for Social Media — Automate your entire social media presence. SmartShutter generates, schedules, and posts original, platform-tailored content across all major social channels — so you can stay active, consistent, and relevant without lifting a finger.

ContentFuze AI Copilot for Blog Automation — Never miss a content deadline again. ContentFuze automatically creates, optimizes, and publishes high-quality, SEO-friendly blog posts for any website — helping you attract, engage, and convert readers.

“We built Imperium AI to be more than just automation — this is marketing with intelligence, speed, and scale,” said [Name], CEO of Imperium AI. “From local PR to full-scale content ecosystems, our copilot suite gives businesses and agencies the competitive edge they need in today’s digital landscape.”

Imperium AI is now onboarding 1000 early users and offering white label partnerships for agencies, consultants, and platforms that want to integrate AI-powered PR and marketing into their services.

