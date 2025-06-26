Lifeward Announces Closing of $2.6 Million Public Offering

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and YOKNEAM ILLIT, Israel, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeward Ltd. (NASDAQ: LFWD) (“Lifeward” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovative medical technology to transform the lives of people with physical limitations or disabilities, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering of an aggregate of 4,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 4,000,000 of the Company’s ordinary shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.65 per ordinary share and associated ordinary warrant. The ordinary warrants have an exercise price of $0.65 per ordinary share, are exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the five-year anniversary of the issuance date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The aggregate gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were approximately $2.6 million before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The potential additional gross proceeds to the Company from the ordinary warrants, if fully exercised on a cash basis, will be approximately $2.6 million. No assurance can be given that any of the ordinary warrants will be exercised. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for its continuing commercial efforts, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-288172), as amended, which was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on June 25, 2025. The offering was made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Electronic copies of the final prospectus may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (212) 856-5711 or e-mail at placements@hcwco.com.

About Lifeward Ltd.

Lifeward designs, develops, and commercializes life-changing solutions that span the continuum of care in physical rehabilitation and recovery, delivering proven functional and health benefits in clinical settings as well as in the home and community. Our mission at Lifeward is to relentlessly drive innovation to change the lives of individuals with physical limitations or disabilities. We are committed to delivering groundbreaking solutions that empower individuals to do what they love. The Lifeward portfolio features innovative products including the ReWalk Exoskeleton, the AlterG Anti-Gravity System, the ReStore Exo-Suit, and the MyoCycle FES System. Founded in 2001, Lifeward has operations in the United States, Israel, and Germany.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may include statements related to the intended use of proceeds from the offering, the exercise of the ordinary warrants prior to their expiration and other statements that are not statements of historical fact and, in some cases, may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "future," "will," "should," "would," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Lifeward’s control. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, including risks and uncertainties related to market conditions, are more fully discussed in the Company’s periodic filings with the SEC, including the risk factors described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on March 7, 2025 and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. Except as required by law, Lifeward undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

