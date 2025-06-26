Black Hills Corp. Releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report Highlighting Progress on Climate Goals and Innovation

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the release of its 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report, showcasing the company’s continued commitment to a resilient energy future through safe, reliable and cost-effective energy solutions.

“For 141 years, we’ve powered progress through the delivery of electricity and natural gas. Today, our sustainability efforts are integrated into every part of our business,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “This year’s report reflects the dedication of our employees and our belief that a diverse mix of energy sources is the foundation for long-term success in meeting our customers’ evolving energy needs.”

Driving meaningful progress

The 2024 report highlights Black Hills Corp.’s achievements across environmental, economic and governance priorities. The company reported a 38% reduction in electric utility emissions since 2005 and is on track to reduce emissions 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2040. It also continues to advance toward its goal of net zero natural gas utility emissions by 2035.

Additional highlights include:

Innovating for a resilient energy future: Black Hills Corp. is partnering on strategies to further develop coal to hydrogen technology and has completed initial testing of carbon sequestration capabilities at the company’s Gillette, Wyoming, energy complex.

Black Hills Corp. is partnering on strategies to further develop coal to hydrogen technology and has completed initial testing of carbon sequestration capabilities at the company’s Gillette, Wyoming, energy complex. Expanding renewable energy solutions: The company's 2024 acquisition of a renewable natural gas facility in Iowa is expected to produce enough RNG to heat more than 1,800 homes annually.

The company's 2024 acquisition of a renewable natural gas facility in Iowa is expected to produce enough RNG to heat more than 1,800 homes annually. Empowering customer choice: Through programs like Green Forward and more than $10 million in energy efficiency rebates, Black Hills Corp. helped customers save the energy equivalent of powering over 1,500 homes with electricity and 246 homes with natural gas for one year.

Through programs like Green Forward and more than $10 million in energy efficiency rebates, Black Hills Corp. helped customers save the energy equivalent of powering over 1,500 homes with electricity and 246 homes with natural gas for one year. Investing in communities: Black Hills Corp.'s total economic impact reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, including $3.8 million in charitable giving and energy assistance across the company's eight-state service territory. The company’s charitable impact was made possible by our incredible team—which collectively and generously contributed $441,000 to United Way and $73,711 to Black Hills Cares. With company matching, that support grew to include $551,000 for United Way and $346,000 in energy assistance, helping strengthen the communities the company serves.

Black Hills Corp.'s total economic impact reached approximately $1.5 billion in 2024, including $3.8 million in charitable giving and energy assistance across the company's eight-state service territory. The company’s charitable impact was made possible by our incredible team—which collectively and generously contributed $441,000 to United Way and $73,711 to Black Hills Cares. With company matching, that support grew to include $551,000 for United Way and $346,000 in energy assistance, helping strengthen the communities the company serves. Strengthening workplace culture: Black Hills Corp. continues to foster an environment where employees feel empowered to contribute, collaborate and grow while advancing the company’s mission to improve life with energy.





To learn more about the company’s progress and sustainability commitments, visit blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability to view the full 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer-focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.35 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

