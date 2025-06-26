Jordan Tyler of Atlantic Roofing and Siding LLC Shares Insights as Roof Replacement Process Expert in HelloNation

EAST HARTFORD, Conn., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is the roof replacement process? This question is a common starting point for homeowners preparing for one of the largest investments in home maintenance. In a feature published by HelloNation , Jordan Tyler of Atlantic Roofing and Siding LLC in East Hartford outlines what to expect in terms of timeline, cost, and execution when replacing a residential roof.

According to the article, a typical roof replacement takes between one and three days, with the duration influenced by factors such as roof size, pitch, complexity, and weather. The process begins with a professional inspection and a comprehensive quote that includes demolition, underlayment, new shingles, permits, and debris disposal. Tyler explains that transparency in pricing and communication is essential to avoiding unexpected costs.

Homeowners are advised that costs vary depending on the material used and regional labor rates. Asphalt shingles typically range from $5 to $9 per square foot, while premium materials like metal or tile can raise the price significantly. Additional costs may also arise from structural repairs, ventilation upgrades, or decking replacement.

During installation, crews follow a structured process: protecting property, removing the old roof, repairing the deck, installing underlayment, adding new roofing materials, and finalizing with sealing and cleanup. Tyler emphasizes that knowing the full scope of work allows homeowners to manage expectations and timelines more effectively.

The full article, "What to Expect During a Roof Replacement: Timeline, Costs & Process Explained," offers practical advice to help homeowners make confident decisions.

