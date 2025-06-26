Certified Public Accountant Kimberly Furrh of Furrh & Associates Shares Insights as CPA Selection Expert in HelloNation

LAWTON, Okla., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What should I ask a CPA before hiring them for my small business? This is a question many business owners face when seeking reliable financial guidance. In a feature article published by HelloNation , Kimberly Furrh, CPA of Furrh & Associates in Lawton, Oklahoma, addresses this common concern by offering a roadmap for evaluating CPA services beyond basic tax preparation.

According to the article, selecting a CPA should not be limited to seasonal tax filing needs. Instead, the process should involve a thorough assessment of year-round planning capabilities, industry-specific experience, and client service responsiveness. Furrh highlights the importance of choosing a CPA who understands the daily operations of a small business, offers proactive tax strategies, and is equipped with tools like QuickBooks to support ongoing bookkeeping and payroll needs.

The article also emphasizes the role of accessibility and digital transparency. Business owners are encouraged to inquire about secure digital platforms for financial documents and to review the clarity of billing structures. These factors contribute to a trusted, long-term advisory relationship rather than a one-time service engagement.

Furrh's perspective underscores that informed questions can lead to better partnerships. She advises business owners to prioritize alignment in expectations and communication style when selecting a CPA, particularly in a climate of changing tax laws and evolving financial landscapes. This approach is detailed in the HelloNation feature, "What to Do Before Choosing a CPA for Your Business."

