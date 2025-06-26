Laser Hair Removal Myths Addressed by Dr. Terese Thomas Brown of Laser Essentials in HelloNation

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do most people get wrong about laser hair removal? According to Dr. Terese Thomas Brown, MD, of Laser Essentials in College Park, Maryland, a common misunderstanding is the belief that the results are immediate. In her feature article in HelloNation , she explains that laser hair removal requires timing and patience due to the natural hair growth cycle. Each session only targets follicles in their active growth phase, which means multiple sessions are needed for complete coverage and optimal results.

Dr. Brown emphasizes the importance of starting treatments early, especially for those aiming for smoother skin during the summer months. Beginning in the late fall or winter allows for better planning and healing while minimizing sun exposure, which can affect the skin's sensitivity during the process. Laser hair removal, when done properly, reduces long-term hair regrowth, requires fewer follow-ups, and helps avoid the irritation common with shaving or waxing.

She also highlights that not all laser treatments are created equal. Skin tone and hair type influence which technology should be used, and working with a trained professional is essential for both safety and effectiveness. Mismatched equipment or inexperienced providers can result in poor outcomes or even skin damage.

Understanding the hair growth cycle and how laser treatments interact with it sets realistic expectations. With careful scheduling and expert guidance, laser hair removal becomes more than a cosmetic option; it is a long-term strategy for skin confidence. The full article, What Most People Get Wrong About Laser Hair Removal , is available now in HelloNation.

