Dr. Patrick Ess of American Chiropractic (Stanley Wellness) Shares Insights on Six Zones of Healing in Zone Therapy in HelloNation

LOCUST, N.C, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What makes Zone Therapy an effective option for patients whose symptoms persist despite conventional treatment? That question is explored by Dr. Patrick Ess of American Chiropractic (Stanley Wellness) in a HelloNation article that outlines how this technique targets underlying regulatory imbalances through six defined body zones. According to Dr. Ess, many patients fail to find lasting relief not due to misdiagnosis but because core physiological systems remain unbalanced—something Zone Therapy aims to address directly.

Zone Therapy organizes the body into six primary systems: glandular, eliminative, nervous, digestive, muscular, and circulatory. These zones are governed by neurological pathways that can be accessed by stimulating specific points on the skull. Dr. Ess emphasizes that this technique doesn’t add substances or suppress symptoms but helps restore internal balance through the body’s own response mechanisms. Outcomes commonly reported by patients include improved energy, digestion, and sleep—indicators that internal signals between regulatory systems are becoming more coherent and functional.

The article highlights that Zone Therapy may be particularly helpful for those dealing with fatigue, hormonal fluctuations, or digestive complaints that don’t resolve through standard interventions. Its holistic, non-invasive approach allows the body to engage in self-repair by strengthening communication within its internal networks. This approach is especially valuable for chronic symptom management and long-term wellness.

To read the full article, visit Understanding the Six Zones of Healing in Zone Therapy .

