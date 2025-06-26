Subverting passive income: Cloud Mining launches multi-currency free mining application, hashj allows you to earn US dollars every day

San Francisco, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when the digital economy is booming, cloud mining is reshaping the investment landscape with its unique advantages. This innovative way of acquiring digital assets has completely subverted the traditional mining model, allowing ordinary investors to easily participate in the mining of mainstream cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum through the cloud computing power sharing platform without purchasing professional mining machines or mastering complex technologies, and realize the steady appreciation of assets.





June 2025 - As the cryptocurrency market continues to develop, hashj has become a disruptor in the field of cloud mining, providing investors with seamless access to passive income from XRP, USDT, SOL, DOGE and other leading digital assets. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly platform, hashj is redefining the convenience of cryptocurrency mining, allowing users to easily obtain stable US dollar income.

Easy mining, maximize income

The era of expensive hardware and technical complexity is gone. hashj's next-generation platform enables users to:

Start mining XRP, SOL, DOGE and more instantly — no equipment required

Diversify your portfolio with multiple high-potential cryptocurrencies

Earn stablecoin yields with USDT mining for risk-averse investors

Monitor earnings in real time with an intuitive mobile dashboard

Sign up to get $100 introductory bonus + $18 in cash

All mining contracts are free of fees

Real-life success story: From skeptic to profiteer

Freelancers and gig workers

Sarah L., a freelance graphic designer from Austin, Texas, was initially hesitant about cryptocurrencies. After investing $200 to test hashj cloud mining, she now makes $50 to $80 a day, more than some of her design gigs. "I never thought I could replace hours of client work with the click of a button," she said.

Small business owners

Investing $5,000 in SOL and XRP mining can generate more than $1,500 in income per month, and you can get a stable cash flow without active management. Flexible withdrawal methods ensure that funds are available at any time.

Retirees and conservative investors

The USDT stablecoin mining service launched by HashJ Cloud Mining makes it an ideal choice for retirees and conservative investors to supplement their pensions with its stable annualized return of 8%-11%. This service is specially designed with an automatic compounding function, so that every penny of income can continue to create value and truly achieve the financial management effect of "money makes money". The operation is simple and convenient, no professional financial knowledge is required, and you can participate with one click!

Quickly join hashj cloud mining





Advantages of hashj cloud mining

99.9% uptime - minimize downtime and maximize profits

Bank-level security - all transactions are encrypted with military grade encryption

Artificial intelligence mining optimization - automatic allocation of resources for optimal efficiency

Environmentally friendly operation - carbon neutral mining solution

Why choose HashJ cloud mining?

Among many cloud mining platforms, HashJ stands out with its security, stability and high yield characteristics, becoming the first choice for global investors. First of all, HashJ uses bank-level encryption technology and multiple risk control systems to ensure the safety of user assets. Secondly, the platform provides mining of mainstream currencies such as USDT, BTC, ETH, XRP, etc., with an annualized return of 8%-15%, far exceeding the traditional financial management income. More importantly, HashJ's intelligent compounding function allows the income to automatically roll over and increase in value, maximizing the utilization of funds.

Join the future of passive income

"We believe that everyone should have financial freedom," said Mark Reynolds, CEO of hashj. "Our platform turns idle time into a source of income - without expertise or a lot of money." Choosing HashJ means choosing a safe, worry-free, and continuously growing wealth future.

Start making money now:

Website: www.hashj.com

Mobile App: iOS and Android Versions

Media Inquiries:

Press Kit: media.hashj.com

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.