Rogers Communications 2Q25 Investment Community Teleconference July 23, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) (NYSE: RCI) plans to release its second quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, before North American financial markets open. The results will be distributed by newswire and posted at investors.rogers.com. Rogers’ management will host its quarterly teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results and outlook at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the teleconference will be available on the Investor Relations section of Rogers’ website at investors.rogers.com. Alternatively, the teleconference can be accessed by dialing 416-639-5883 (1-844-282-4459 toll free Canada/USA). When prompted, callers are required to enter passcode 3793238# for admittance to the call.

An archive of the presentation will be available at this same website following the teleconference. In addition, a telephonic re-broadcast will be available for two weeks following the teleconference by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (toll free Canada/USA) and providing access code 2621280#.

About Rogers:

Rogers is Canada’s leading communications and entertainment company and its shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: RCI.A and RCI.B) and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: RCI). For more information, please visit rogers.com or investors.rogers.com.

For further Information:

Investor Relations

1-844-801-4792

investor.relations@rci.rogers.com