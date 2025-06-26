Big Auto Accident Attorneys Gives Away $20,000 Worth of Free Uber Rides This Fourth of July

Phoenix, Arizona, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Independence Day, Big Auto Accident Attorneys is putting community safety in the driver’s seat. The Phoenix-based law firm, backed by a national team of top car accident attorneys, is giving away 1,000 free Uber vouchers to help Metro Phoenix-area residents get home safely after the fireworks.

Nic Edgson, CEO and managing attorney at Big Auto, said the giveaway reflects the firm’s ongoing commitment to public safety on one of the year’s most dangerous holidays.

“The Fourth of July is a time to celebrate family, freedom, and everything we love about this country,” said Edgson. “But this holiday also happens to be one of the most dangerous days of the year to be on the road. We see the impact of impaired driving every day — and we want to help prevent it. That’s why we’re covering the cost of a safe ride home, so you can focus on what matters most: celebrating with the people you love.”

From 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 4 to 5 a.m. on Friday, July 5, the firm will distribute Uber ride vouchers (each worth up to $20) to eligible riders in the Metro Phoenix area. The goal is to reduce impaired driving and help keep the community safe on what is historically one of the most heavily traveled and most dangerous nights of the year.

Why It Matters

Between 2019 and 2023, 2,653 people lost their lives in motor vehicle crashes during the Fourth of July holiday period. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 40% of those drivers were impaired.

“These accidents are 100% preventable,” Edgson said. “We’re doing our part to help keep people out of harm’s way and give them one less thing to worry about.”

How To Claim a Voucher

To receive a free Uber voucher (up to $20), eligible residents can visit bigauto.com/uber-campaign and enter their name, email, and phone number. Vouchers are limited to the first 1,000 people, and users must be 21 or older to qualify. Vouchers are valid only for use between 5 p.m. on July 4 and 5 a.m. on July 5, 2025.

About Big Auto Accident Attorneys

Big Auto Accident Attorneys is a national team of leading car and truck accident lawyers. Headquartered in Phoenix, the firm partners with top-tier law firms across the country to provide joint legal representation — ensuring injured clients get the power of a national network with the personal care of a local advocate. Unlike firms that simply refer cases, Big Auto stays hands-on from start to finish.

