Cidara Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

SAN DIEGO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (“Cidara”) (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop drug-Fc conjugate (DFC) therapeutics, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 9,147,727 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,193,181 shares, at a price to the public of $44.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Cidara from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, were $402.5 million. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Cidara.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Guggenheim Securities and Cantor acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on May 8, 2025, and declared effective by the SEC on May 15, 2025. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC’s website located at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Guggenheim Securities, LLC Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10017 or by telephone at (212) 518-9544, or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. by mail at Attention: Capital Markets, 110 East 59th Street, New York 10022 or by email at prospectus@cantor.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara Therapeutics is using its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform to develop novel DFCs comprising targeted small molecules or peptides coupled to a proprietary human antibody fragment. Cidara’s lead DFC candidate, CD388, is a long-acting antiviral designed to achieve universal prevention of seasonal and pandemic influenza with a single dose by directly inhibiting viral proliferation. In June 2023, CD388 was granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and Cidara announced completion of enrollment of its Phase 2b NAVIGATE trial in December 2024. Additional DFCs have been developed for oncology and in July 2024 Cidara received investigational new drug application clearance for CBO421 which is intended to target CD73 in solid tumors. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California.

