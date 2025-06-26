Royal Pools by Adams Continues Five-Decade Legacy of Excellence in Northern California's Residential Pool Construction Market

San Jose, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Pools by Adams, Northern California's premier name in custom residential swimming pool construction, continues to define excellence in outdoor living design. Founded in 1969 and operating with showrooms in Pleasanton and San Jose, the company has spent more than five decades crafting one-of-a-kind backyard experiences for discerning homeowners — from the foothills of Los Gatos to the vineyards of Napa and the coastal elegance of Carmel.

Backed by the legacy of owner Tony Adams and led by General Manager Stan Finney, Royal Pools by Adams brings deep-rooted expertise and a meticulous approach to every project. Our long-standing reputation for quality-built inground swimming pools and spas ensures that our brand continues to thrive in some of the most competitive residential markets in California.

"At Royal Pools, we don't just build swimming pools — we engineer spaces for lasting enjoyment," said Finney. "Our reputation is built on structural integrity, design precision, and service that anticipates the homeowner's every need."

Royal Pools by Adams specializes exclusively in residential new construction. Their high-end, custom-built pools are often part of larger estate and hillside transformations, featuring amenities like vanishing-edge spas, ambient lighting, fire and water features, and intelligent automation systems. Whether it's a family pool in Danville or a modern retreat in Palo Alto, the Royal team tailors each project to the site, lifestyle, and vision of the homeowner.

Their construction standards set them apart. Every pool shell is crafted using high-strength shotcrete — not traditional gunite — reinforced with steel schedules rated at 65 PSF, exceeding typical industry requirements. This produces a stronger, more durable structure that resists cracking in Northern California's notoriously unstable soils. The result is a lifetime structural warranty on every new pool — a rare level of confidence in the residential construction space.

"Our pools are engineered to withstand the test of time — and terrain," added Finney. "We've built in steep hillsides, challenging soils, and tight city lots. There's very little we haven't seen."

Unlike builders that rely on subcontractors, Royal Pools maintains fully in-house crews, which means every phase — from excavation to plaster — is under one roof. This allows tighter control over scheduling, fewer delays, and a higher level of craftsmanship throughout. Behind each build is a dedicated team that includes field supervisors, project coordinators, draftsmen, and permitting specialists — all working together to create a seamless homeowner experience.

"Other companies say they have experience — we prove it on every job," said Adams. "Our internal teams have seen it all, and our clients notice the difference immediately."

Royal Pools serves some of the most desirable addresses across the region — including Atherton, Menlo Park, Saratoga, Los Altos Hills, and Morgan Hill. The company's reach also extends south into Carmel and Monterey and north beyond Santa Rosa into select parts of Sonoma and Napa Counties, completing projects in areas where design complexity and permitting rigor require real expertise.

Whether it's a negative-edge showpiece in the hills of Lafayette or a tranquil courtyard spa in Santa Clara, Royal Pools brings the same obsessive attention to detail to every build. The team works hand-in-hand with architects, designers, and homeowners to bring visions to life — all while maintaining the kind of clean worksites, clear communication, and predictable timelines that are increasingly rare in the industry.

From the initial design consultation to the final walkthrough, clients work with a team committed to transparency, responsiveness, and technical excellence. It's why many homeowners return to Royal decades after their first project — sometimes even to remodel the very pools the company originally built.

"We still get calls from clients whose pools we installed 30 years ago," said Finney. "That kind of legacy means everything to us."

As more homeowners throughout California invest in private outdoor sanctuaries, Royal Pools by Adams remains the go-to partner for high-end, fully custom pool construction, combining structural strength, stunning design, and decades of proven experience across the Bay Area and beyond.

