viggotech Achieves 94% Customer Retention and Profitability in Four Months with Human-AI Sales Platform

ZUG, Switzerland, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- viggotech , a Swiss-based AI company with operations in Dubai and North America, developing enterprise-grade automation, has reached profitability within four months of launching its human-AI collaboration platform. With nine businesses onboard, zero customer churn, and 94 percent retention, the company has delivered measurable performance improvements across its early client base, most notably, a 65 percent increase in deal closure rates.

viggotech’s platform introduces a new AI category: Customer Communication Takeover. Rather than replacing staff or relying on general-purpose chatbots, the platform assigns complex communication and business tasks to multiple AI agents, each specialized in its own function.

These “brains” operate in synchronized multi-step processes that mimic the role distribution of high-performance teams in financial services, real estate sales, automotive sales, and veterinary operations. The platform was initially tested in healthcare during its MVP phase, primarily targeting cosmetic and veterinary businesses to validate the concept before expansion.

Unlike traditional AI tools, viggotech’s enterprise AI divides tasks into logical stages. This approach reduces hallucinations, enhances contextual accuracy, and allows the AI to manage nuanced workflows with high precision.

“We created the first AI that thinks like an enterprise, not just an assistant,” said Michael Gerges, founder and CEO of viggotech. “Every task is analyzed from multiple perspectives, by multiple brains, in multiple steps. It’s collaborative, private, and secure by design. That’s why we’ve seen 94 percent customer retention and zero churn.”

The company has onboarded nine clients without any venture backing, reaching $200,000 in revenue within its first six months. Following strong early performance, several clients have already committed to multi-year contracts, some as long as three years.

A critical factor in the platform’s success has been its focus on human-AI collaboration. viggotech’s AI is not built to replace staff, but to handle repetitive communication and enhance professionals’ ability to engage and close deals at scale. It is especially effective in client-facing and regulated environments.

“Enterprise AI is about delivering outcomes that matter to the bottom line,” Gerges said. “Whether it’s closing deals, managing finances, or helping teams communicate better, our AI is purpose-built to think like a business.”

With a 94 percent customer retention rate and zero churn, the company’s performance defies early-stage startup norms. Clients are expanding usage across departments and renewing contracts quickly, indicating strong trust in the technology’s reliability and relevance to their operations.

viggotech is currently active in the financial, real estate sales, automotive sales, and veterinary sectors, where multi-dimensional logic and structured task management are essential. Healthcare was used only in early testing phases.

About viggotech

viggotech is a Swiss-based AI company building secure, multi-step, multi-brain enterprise AI systems for finance, real estate sales, automotive sales, and veterinary sectors. Its Human-AI collaboration platform enables businesses to automate complex communication and operational tasks without replacing staff. Every deployment runs in a private, isolated environment aligned with Swiss-grade data privacy standards.

