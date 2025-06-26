BlackRock® Canada Announces Risk Rating Changes, Annual Management Fee Reductions and Commencement of Securities Lending Transactions

TORONTO, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (“BlackRock”) (NYSE:BLK) today announced updates to the investment risk ratings of certain iShares exchange-traded funds (“iShares ETFs”), a reduction to the annual management fees of certain iShares ETFs, and the commencement of securities lending transactions of certain iShares ETFs, as further described below.

Risk Rating Changes

BlackRock Canada announces updated investment risk ratings of the iShares ETFs listed below, effective as of June 26, 2025:

iShares ETF Name Ticker Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1) XDU Medium to Low Medium iShares Japan Fundamental Index Fund (CAD-Hedged) CJP Medium to High Medium iShares US Fundamental Index ETF(2) CLU Medium Medium to High

(1) This investment risk rating change only applies to the Canadian dollar units (XDU) and not to the U.S. dollar units (XDU.U).

(2) This investment risk rating change only applies to the hedged units (CLU) and not to the non-hedged units (CLU.C).

Annual Management Fee Reductions

BlackRock Canada has reduced the annual management fees of the iShares ETFs listed below, effective as of July 2, 2025:

iShares ETF Name Ticker Current Management Fee New Management Fee iShares 0-5 TIPS Bond Index ETF XSTP, XSTP.U 0.15% 0.10% iShares 0-5 TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) XSTH 0.15% 0.10%

Securities Lending Transactions

BlackRock Canada also announces that it may engage in securities lending transactions (the “Transactions”) from time to time for iShares Bitcoin ETF (“IBIT”) in compliance with applicable securities laws. This is a standard practice for many Canadian iShares ETFs.

BlackRock Canada is issuing this announcement to provide 60 days’ prior written notice to unitholders of IBIT that IBIT may enter into the Transactions on or after August 25, 2025.

The prospectus of IBIT dated June 26, 2025, discloses additional information regarding the Transactions, including the policies related to engaging in the Transactions and the related risks.

