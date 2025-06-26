Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; August 4, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC ("Reckitt Benckiser" or the "Company") (OTC: RBGLY) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between January 13, 2021 and July 28, 2024, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Reckitt Benckiser investors have until August 4, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Reckitt Benckiser is a U.K.-based global consumer goods company. In 2017, the company acquired Mead Johnson Nutrition for $19.7 billion.

According to the class action lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(i) preterm infants faced an increased risk of developing Necrotizing Enterocolitis (“NEC”) from consuming Reckitt Benckiser’s cow’s milk-based infant formula, Enfamil; and

(ii) the company failed to adequately warn consumers and investors of the associated health risks, potential impact on Enfamil sales, and the company’s legal exposure.

The Complaint further alleges that on March 15, 2024, a jury in Watson v. Mead Johnson Co., Docket No. 21-L-1032 (Ill. Cir. Ct.), returned a $60 million verdict against Mead Johnson. The jury found the company negligent for failing to warn a mother about the risk of NEC from cow’s milk-based formula. Following the verdict, Reckitt Benckiser’s American Depositary Shares (ADSs) dropped nearly 14%.

Then, on July 29, 2024, in a related case (Gill v. Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Docket No. 2322-CC1251, Mo. Cir. Ct.), a Missouri jury awarded $495 million in damages over NEC caused by a competing formula for premature infants. On this news, Reckitt Benckiser’s ADSs fell nearly 9%, according to the Complaint.

