NAPCO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Napco Security Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against NAPCO on April 25, 2025 with a Class Period from February 5, 2024, to February 3, 2025. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of NAPCO have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Napco expressed confidence in its growth projections based on customer demand for hardware products. The Company announced financial results for the second quarter on February 3, 2025, revealing a reduction of sales for hardware products despite its previous optimism. The Company blamed this sales shortfall on “reduced sales from 2 of the company’s larger distributors.” The Company then pulled back their long-term EBITDA margin target of 45%, explaining it “didn’t know” if the target was achievable. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about Napco, investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term stockholder of NAPCO, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

