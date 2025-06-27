Moody's Ratings affirms Baa1 credit rating for EPSO-G Group

EPSO-G (legal entity code 302826889, registered address Laisvės pr. 10, Vilnius, Lithuania)

The rating agency Moody's Ratings for the EPSO-G group has affirmed its Baa1 credit rating with a stable outlook following a periodic review.

The Baa1 investment grade credit reflects the Group’s strong financial position, moderate and balanced debt level, and stable and diversified income stream.

The announcement of periodic review prepared by Moody’s Ratings can be found at https://www.moodys.com.

The EPSO-G group of companies consists of the holding company EPSO-G and its five direct subsidiaries Amber Grid, Baltpool, Energy Cells, Litgrid and Tetas. EPSO-G and its Group companies also hold shares in Rheinmetall Defence Lietuva, GET Baltic, Baltic RCC OÜ and TSO Holding AS. The rights and obligations of the sole shareholder of EPSO-G are exercised by the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Lithuania.

