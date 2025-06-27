ZenStream brings Pause, Rewind, Replay to Live Streaming





GURUGRAM, India, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VdoCipher, renowned for secure video hosting solutions, has launched its next-generation live streaming service, ZenStream.Live . Built on AWS and Google Cloud, this revolutionary platform caters to the evolving needs of broadcasters, educators, and media professionals by delivering seamless, scalable, and feature-rich live streaming experiences.

What Makes ZenStream Live Unique?



Have you ever missed a crucial moment during a live sports match, concert or lecture because you had to take a 15-minute break? With ZenStream, you can pause, rewind, replay, seek up to 6 hours back in HD live stream with chat.



The name ZenStream is inspired by the Zen philosophy of seamless flow and stability. Derived from the Sanskrit word "Dhyan" (meditation), ZenStream embodies a smooth, uninterrupted streaming experience that aligns with this principle. Whether it's for e-learning, corporate events, or media broadcasting, ZenStream Live adapts to your needs with the following standout features:

Top Features of ZenStream Live

1. DVR Functionality: Control Your Experience

ZenStream Live’s DVR (Digital Video Recorder) allows viewers to pause, rewind, and replay up to six hours of live content.

No more missed moments during critical events.

Perfect for live webinars, concerts, and sports matches.

"Traditional live streaming often leaves viewers frustrated when they miss key moments. With ZenStream.Live , they are in control, able to rewind, revisit, and replay content effortlessly," says Siddhant Jain, CEO & Co-founder of ZenStream.

2. Authenticated & Anonymous Chat options

Viewers can chat in real-time. The platform has an option to have authenticated logged in users to chat with their user ids or have it anonymous. Moderators can also block spam users and delete messages.



3. Integrated Live + VOD Solution

ZenStream Live doesn’t just stop at streaming. It automatically converts your live events into Video-On-Demand (VOD) files.

Embed VOD files directly on your website or app.

Skip the hassle of sharing individual links.

4. Seamless Scalability

ZenStream Live is designed for massive audiences. Host up to 10,000+ viewers per session with smooth, full-HD playback across the globe.

5. Powerful API Integration & Automation

ZenStream Live offers APIs for automation, allowing easy integration with LMS platforms and websites. Automate workflows and save valuable time.

6. Global Infrastructure

Powered by AWS and Google Cloud CDN, ZenStream Live ensures:

Reliability: Consistent performance for high-traffic events.

Coverage: Smooth playback across six continents.

Since its launch, ZenStream Live has gained traction in diverse industries:

Healthcare: Live surgery training sessions for doctors.

Education: Streaming live webinars and competitive exam preparation classes.

Entertainment: Hosting live concerts and musical performances.

Spiritual Events: Streaming yoga, meditation, and religious ceremonies.

Corporate: Broadcasting company events and global conferences.



Why ZenStream Outshines Competitors

Unlike generic platforms like Zoom, ZenStream Live is tailored for professional-grade streaming with:

DVR capabilities: Empowering viewers with control.

Realtime Chat: Authenticated or Anonymous chat with moderator control

Concurrent streams: Host multiple streams from a single account.

Live + VOD integration: Automatic recording for long-term content use.

Authenticated interactions: Secure, real-time chats for audience engagement.

Flexible Pricing for Every Need

ZenStream Live is more than just a streaming service, it’s a game-changer. With innovative features like DVR, integrated VOD, and global scalability, it’s built for the digital age.

Ready to transform your live streaming experience? Visit ZenStream.live today and take control of your content!

About Zenstream - Zenstream by VdoCipher is a cutting-edge live streaming platform offering advanced DVR capabilities, enabling viewers to pause, rewind, and revisit live content effortlessly coupled with real-time authenticated or anonymous chat options. Ideal for sports, education, corporate, and entertainment events, Zenstream ensures seamless, secure, and highly engaging live experiences.

Full company name - VdoCipher Media Solutions

company address - 91springboard, Building, 145, Sector 44 Rd, Sector 44,

Gurugram, Haryana 122003

contact person name - Siddhant Jain

position in the company - CEO & Co-Founder

official email id - siddhant@vdocipher.com

