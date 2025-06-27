Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP) Advances Through Presale Stages Amid Growing Whale Interest





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo Pepe Coin ($NEOP), a recently launched cryptocurrency, continues to progress steadily through its presale phases, attracting attention from both cryptocurrency enthusiasts and investors.

Structured and Transparent Presale

The presale, structured into 16 distinct stages, is designed to promote transparency and structured growth, reflecting an organized approach to community engagement.

Decentralization and Community Empowerment

Neo Pepe Coin positions itself as a serious project, emphasizing decentralization and autonomy in the cryptocurrency space. With a total token supply capped at 1 billion $NEOP, the project aims to raise $50 million through its structured presale. Each stage of the presale gradually increases token pricing, encouraging early participation.

Innovative Liquidity Mechanism

One distinctive feature of Neo Pepe Coin is its auto-liquidity mechanism, which automatically converts 2.5% of every transaction into liquidity, enhancing token stability. These liquidity provider tokens are subsequently burned, a feature designed to offer potential long-term price support.

Community-Driven Governance

Another significant aspect of Neo Pepe Coin is its governance model, which provides token holders direct decision-making power. Investors can actively participate in deciding which cryptocurrency exchanges will list $NEOP in the future, making the project notably community-driven.

Security Verification by Certik Audit

The project has undergone a Certik Audit, achieving a score of 71.96, reinforcing confidence through independent security verification.

Prospective participants interested in joining the presale can engage via multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and Base Chain, using currencies such as ETH, BNB, USDT, and USDC.

For more details about Neo Pepe Coin, including how to participate in the ongoing presale stages and governance decisions, visit Neo Pepe's official website .

About Neo Pepe Coin

Neo Pepe Coin is a cryptocurrency project built on Ethereum, emphasizing decentralization, community governance, and innovative liquidity management. Designed with a comprehensive presale strategy and transparent tokenomics, Neo Pepe Coin targets sustainable growth and meaningful community participatio

Get Started with $NEOP

Contact:

Logan Roy

team@neopepe.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Neo Pepe. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e7e23ad0-27a3-4e0f-962c-b15853ce6155