North America Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Electronic Service Tools Market Report 2025-2030 | Cummins, Daimler, and Snap-on are Innovating with Diagnostic Tools to Meet Emission Standards

The "Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle (CV) Electronic Service Tools (EST) Market, North America, 2025-2030" report
The North American medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle (CV) electronic service tools (EST) market is experiencing gradual and sustained growth, driven by interesting industry dynamics, such as advancements in vehicle complexity, a growing focus on vehicle efficiency and fuel economy, the increasing demand for a well-rounded fleet management package, and a heightened focus on reducing operational costs. Heavy-duty trucks, which are integral to the transportation and logistics sectors, are becoming more complex with the integration of advanced electronic systems and telematics. This evolution necessitates the use of sophisticated diagnostics software for diagnosis and repair for optimal vehicle performance.
North America's regulatory environment also plays a pivotal role in shaping the market. Stringent emissions regulations, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) standards, encourage fleet operators to adopt advanced diagnostic tools to meet compliance requirements. The market's growth trajectory suggests steady growth, driven by technological innovations, regulatory pressures, and the need for more efficient fleet management solutions.
The market is characterized by a heavy presence from both OEMs and aftermarket companies, along with a growing number of software providers from Europe who are expanding in the North American market. Key OEMs and Tier Is are Cummins, Daimler Trucks North America, Volvo Group (including Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks), PACCAR Inc. (including Peterbilt Motors Company and Kenworth Truck Company), and Navistar International Corporation. Key aftermarket participants are Noregon Systems, Inc., Snap-on Inc., TEXA S.p.A., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd., Cojali USA, and Launch Tech.
This study also highlights emerging trends such as cloud-based solutions, shop automation solutions, modularity, and product customization, as well as products and technicians as a service, which promise to take the industry forward. Leading market participants are focusing on innovative business models, the integration of cloud-based solutions and telematics, mobile apps, and AI-powered diagnostics.
The study thoroughly examines critical market indicators, offering valuable insights across various dimensions, including EST units in use, market forecast, revenue, and OEM and aftermarket market shares, among other key parameters. The study also delves into potential avenues for expansion through a multifaceted analysis, assisting industry stakeholders in formulating tailored strategies to identify and capitalize on diverse revenue streams.
Growth Drivers
Stringent Emission Regulations:
Increasingly stringent emission regulations, such as EPA emissions standards, drive the demand for advanced diagnostic tools to monitor emissions and ensure compliance.
Rising Complexity of Truck Systems:
Modern heavy-duty truck engines are equipped with complex electronic systems and components, making diagnosis and repair more challenging.
Growing Demand for Fleet Management Solutions:
Providing real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and remote programming capabilities allows fleet managers to optimize fleet performance, minimize downtime, and reduce operational costs.
Safety and Compliance:
Complying with regulatory standards is paramount in the heavy-duty trucking industry. EST tools ensure vehicle safety by performing comprehensive diagnostics, monitoring critical systems, and detecting potential safety issues.
Focus on Vehicle Efficiency and Fuel Economy:
Identifying fuel-wasting issues and implementing fuel-saving measures help fleet operators enhance their bottom lines.
Growth Restraints
Integration Issues:
Compatibility and integration issues with existing vehicle systems and software can pose challenges, particularly for older truck models.
High Initial Investment and Upkeep Costs:
Hardware tools' ongoing maintenance and calibration costs and software's yearly license renewals can entail substantial costs, impacting long-term affordability.
Market Saturation:
In a relatively consolidated ecosystem, engine manufacturers and established third-party vendors dominate the market. New competition from new-age technology companies is lacking.
Product Commoditization:
Product standardization from OEMs and third-party vendors is leading to market saturation.
Resistance to Change:
Traditional maintenance practices and resistance to adopting new technologies can be barriers among small independent shops.
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium and Heavy-duty CV EST Market
Innovative Business Models
Why
- The market is moving from a hardware and software-only bundled model to a product-as-a-service (PaaS) model where companies integrate disparate products into a service suite that targets and provides solutions to fleets, service technicians, and shop managers as a comprehensive maintenance service package.
The Publisher's Perspective
- The shift to PaaS will witness major transformations in solutions offerings, including Norogen Systems' introduction of technician as a service (TaaS), which multiple vendors and dealerships across the region will adopt. Software licenses will be integrated with service costs to ensure the continued use of comprehensive solutions from the vendor.
Disruptive Technologies
Why
- The real-world challenges faced by EV trucks have rendered HD EVs currently impractical. As a result, fleets are increasingly opting for alternative fuel engines, necessitating the development of new and more complex diagnostics tools, resulting in significant technological disruptions.
The Publisher's Perspective
- Despite decreased traction in the HD EV segment, companies are expected to have EV diagnostic tool capabilities. Technology disruption is imminent, and vendors should adopt diagnostics tools in alternative fuel engines, powertrains, and battery systems.
Competitive Intensity
Why
- The nature of the market favors engine manufacturers, OEMs, and aftermarket diagnostics vendors. Competition outside this is virtually non-existent, while innovative business models might keep telematics and fleet management vendors interested in this space.
The Publisher's Perspective
- The competitive dynamics between OEMs and aftermarket vendors have changed considerably in the last 5 years, as the average age of the truck population in the region is increasing steadily, leading to increased competitive potential for aftermarket vendors.
Competitive Environment
- Number of Competitors: Approximately 10+ major competitors
- Competitive Factors: Technology development, product pricing, customer support and service, distributor network, marketing and offers
- Key End-user Industry Verticals: Commercial trucking, transport and logistics, construction, distribution, long-haul trucking
- Leading Companies: OEMs and engine manufacturers: Cummins, Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, Navistar
- Aftermarket companies: Noregon Systems, Snap-on Inc., Cojali USA, Autel, TEXA
- Distribution Structure: Direct sales, OEM dealerships, distributor workshops, marketplaces
- Recent Developments: Cummins' increased focus on hydrogen fuel; Mitchell 1's collaboration with NEXIQ to streamline truck-service diagnostic information; Noregon Systems' partnership with ZF for EST tools
Key Competitors
- Daimler Trucks North America
- Volvo Group (including Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks)
- PACCAR Inc. (including Peterbilt Motors Company and Kenworth Truck Company)
- Navistar International Corporation
- Cummins Inc.
- Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.
- Bendix Corporation
- Knorr-Bremse
- Noregon Systems, Inc.
- Snap-on Inc. Incorporated
- TEXA S.p.A.
- Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.
- Cojali USA
- Launch Tech
- ANCEL
- NEXAS
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Medium and Heavy-duty CV EST Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium and Heavy-duty CV EST Market
Ecosystem
- Definition
- Scope of Analysis
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Key Findings - Aftermarket
- Key Findings - OEMs and Tier Is
North American Aftermarket Scope - Overview
- Class 6-8 VIO Market Share by OEM and Age
- Truck OEM Market Share by Class
Growth Generator - EST Market Summary
- Growth Metrics: PC-based Software
- Growth Metrics: Handheld Diagnostic Tools
- Growth Metrics: Total EST Market
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Top Trends Driving EST Market Growth
- Key Trends in the EST Market
- Market Offering: Key OEM EST Solutions
- Market Offering: Key Aftermarket and Tier I Solutions
- EST Customer Segments
- Common Services Offered by Independent Repair Workshops in NA
- Factors Influencing the Transition to Independent Workshops
- Heavy-duty Truck Maintenance Timeline
- EST Technology Roadmap
- Primary EST Tools Adopted by Customer Segments
- Forecast Considerations
- Connected Trucks: EST Software Market Size
- EST Units in Use - Forecast and Analysis, North America
- EST Unit Penetration Forecast: OEM Versus Aftermarket
- EST Software Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Market Share Analysis - OEM Versus Aftermarket
- Market Share Analysis - OEMs and Tier Is
- Market Share Analysis - Aftermarket Vendors
- Market Share Analysis - Total EST Market, OEM and Aftermarket
EST Solution Analysis
- Competitor Solution Benchmarking: OEM Comparison
- Competitor Solution Benchmarking: Aftermarket Comparison
- Typical OEM Software Feature Accessibility
- Business Model - OEM Comparison
- Business Model - Aftermarket Comparison
- Benchmarking OEM Solution Delivery Comparison
- Benchmarking Aftermarket Solution Delivery Comparison
- Pricing Model of Key Aftermarket EST Offerings
- Pricing Model - IAM Versus OEM Hardware, Software, Bundled Offering: Pricing Analysis
- Pricing Model of Key OEM EST Offerings
- Pricing Model of Key Aftermarket EST Offerings
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Key Supplier Profiles
- Noregon Systems
- Snap-on Inc.
- Cojali USA
- Autel Automotive Intelligence USA
- Cummins Inc.
- Daimler Truck North America LLC
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Telematics Integration
- Growth Opportunity 2: Shopfloor Automation Services
- Growth Opportunity 3: Technician as a Service
