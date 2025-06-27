North America Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle Electronic Service Tools Market Report 2025-2030 | Cummins, Daimler, and Snap-on are Innovating with Diagnostic Tools to Meet Emission Standards

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medium and Heavy-duty Commercial Vehicle (CV) Electronic Service Tools (EST) Market, North America, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American medium and heavy-duty commercial vehicle (CV) electronic service tools (EST) market is experiencing gradual and sustained growth, driven by interesting industry dynamics, such as advancements in vehicle complexity, a growing focus on vehicle efficiency and fuel economy, the increasing demand for a well-rounded fleet management package, and a heightened focus on reducing operational costs. Heavy-duty trucks, which are integral to the transportation and logistics sectors, are becoming more complex with the integration of advanced electronic systems and telematics. This evolution necessitates the use of sophisticated diagnostics software for diagnosis and repair for optimal vehicle performance.



North America's regulatory environment also plays a pivotal role in shaping the market. Stringent emissions regulations, such as the US Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) standards, encourage fleet operators to adopt advanced diagnostic tools to meet compliance requirements. The market's growth trajectory suggests steady growth, driven by technological innovations, regulatory pressures, and the need for more efficient fleet management solutions.



The market is characterized by a heavy presence from both OEMs and aftermarket companies, along with a growing number of software providers from Europe who are expanding in the North American market. Key OEMs and Tier Is are Cummins, Daimler Trucks North America, Volvo Group (including Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks), PACCAR Inc. (including Peterbilt Motors Company and Kenworth Truck Company), and Navistar International Corporation. Key aftermarket participants are Noregon Systems, Inc., Snap-on Inc., TEXA S.p.A., Autel Intelligent Technology Corp. Ltd., Cojali USA, and Launch Tech.



This study also highlights emerging trends such as cloud-based solutions, shop automation solutions, modularity, and product customization, as well as products and technicians as a service, which promise to take the industry forward. Leading market participants are focusing on innovative business models, the integration of cloud-based solutions and telematics, mobile apps, and AI-powered diagnostics.



The study thoroughly examines critical market indicators, offering valuable insights across various dimensions, including EST units in use, market forecast, revenue, and OEM and aftermarket market shares, among other key parameters. The study also delves into potential avenues for expansion through a multifaceted analysis, assisting industry stakeholders in formulating tailored strategies to identify and capitalize on diverse revenue streams.

Growth Drivers

Stringent Emission Regulations:



Increasingly stringent emission regulations, such as EPA emissions standards, drive the demand for advanced diagnostic tools to monitor emissions and ensure compliance.



Rising Complexity of Truck Systems:



Modern heavy-duty truck engines are equipped with complex electronic systems and components, making diagnosis and repair more challenging.



Growing Demand for Fleet Management Solutions:



Providing real-time monitoring, diagnostics, and remote programming capabilities allows fleet managers to optimize fleet performance, minimize downtime, and reduce operational costs.



Safety and Compliance:



Complying with regulatory standards is paramount in the heavy-duty trucking industry. EST tools ensure vehicle safety by performing comprehensive diagnostics, monitoring critical systems, and detecting potential safety issues.



Focus on Vehicle Efficiency and Fuel Economy:



Identifying fuel-wasting issues and implementing fuel-saving measures help fleet operators enhance their bottom lines.



Growth Restraints

Integration Issues:



Compatibility and integration issues with existing vehicle systems and software can pose challenges, particularly for older truck models.



High Initial Investment and Upkeep Costs:



Hardware tools' ongoing maintenance and calibration costs and software's yearly license renewals can entail substantial costs, impacting long-term affordability.



Market Saturation:



In a relatively consolidated ecosystem, engine manufacturers and established third-party vendors dominate the market. New competition from new-age technology companies is lacking.



Product Commoditization:



Product standardization from OEMs and third-party vendors is leading to market saturation.



Resistance to Change:



Traditional maintenance practices and resistance to adopting new technologies can be barriers among small independent shops.



The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium and Heavy-duty CV EST Market

Innovative Business Models

Why

The market is moving from a hardware and software-only bundled model to a product-as-a-service (PaaS) model where companies integrate disparate products into a service suite that targets and provides solutions to fleets, service technicians, and shop managers as a comprehensive maintenance service package.

The Publisher's Perspective

The shift to PaaS will witness major transformations in solutions offerings, including Norogen Systems' introduction of technician as a service (TaaS), which multiple vendors and dealerships across the region will adopt. Software licenses will be integrated with service costs to ensure the continued use of comprehensive solutions from the vendor.

Disruptive Technologies

Why

The real-world challenges faced by EV trucks have rendered HD EVs currently impractical. As a result, fleets are increasingly opting for alternative fuel engines, necessitating the development of new and more complex diagnostics tools, resulting in significant technological disruptions.

The Publisher's Perspective

Despite decreased traction in the HD EV segment, companies are expected to have EV diagnostic tool capabilities. Technology disruption is imminent, and vendors should adopt diagnostics tools in alternative fuel engines, powertrains, and battery systems.

Competitive Intensity

Why

The nature of the market favors engine manufacturers, OEMs, and aftermarket diagnostics vendors. Competition outside this is virtually non-existent, while innovative business models might keep telematics and fleet management vendors interested in this space.

The Publisher's Perspective

The competitive dynamics between OEMs and aftermarket vendors have changed considerably in the last 5 years, as the average age of the truck population in the region is increasing steadily, leading to increased competitive potential for aftermarket vendors.

Competitive Environment

Number of Competitors: Approximately 10+ major competitors

Approximately 10+ major competitors Competitive Factors: Technology development, product pricing, customer support and service, distributor network, marketing and offers

Technology development, product pricing, customer support and service, distributor network, marketing and offers Key End-user Industry Verticals: Commercial trucking, transport and logistics, construction, distribution, long-haul trucking

Commercial trucking, transport and logistics, construction, distribution, long-haul trucking Leading Companies: OEMs and engine manufacturers: Cummins, Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, Navistar

OEMs and engine manufacturers: Cummins, Daimler, Volvo, Paccar, Navistar Aftermarket companies: Noregon Systems, Snap-on Inc., Cojali USA, Autel, TEXA

Noregon Systems, Snap-on Inc., Cojali USA, Autel, TEXA Distribution Structure: Direct sales, OEM dealerships, distributor workshops, marketplaces

Direct sales, OEM dealerships, distributor workshops, marketplaces Recent Developments: Cummins' increased focus on hydrogen fuel; Mitchell 1's collaboration with NEXIQ to streamline truck-service diagnostic information; Noregon Systems' partnership with ZF for EST tools

Key Competitors

Daimler Trucks North America

Volvo Group (including Volvo Trucks and Mack Trucks)

PACCAR Inc. (including Peterbilt Motors Company and Kenworth Truck Company)

Navistar International Corporation

Cummins Inc.

Bosch Automotive Service Solutions Inc.

Bendix Corporation

Knorr-Bremse

Noregon Systems, Inc.

Snap-on Inc. Incorporated

TEXA S.p.A.

Autel Intelligent Technology Corp., Ltd.

Cojali USA

Launch Tech

ANCEL

NEXAS

Key Topics Covered:



Transformation in the Medium and Heavy-duty CV EST Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Medium and Heavy-duty CV EST Market

Ecosystem

Definition

Scope of Analysis

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Key Findings - Aftermarket

Key Findings - OEMs and Tier Is

North American Aftermarket Scope - Overview

Class 6-8 VIO Market Share by OEM and Age

Truck OEM Market Share by Class

Growth Generator - EST Market Summary

Growth Metrics: PC-based Software

Growth Metrics: Handheld Diagnostic Tools

Growth Metrics: Total EST Market

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Top Trends Driving EST Market Growth

Key Trends in the EST Market

Market Offering: Key OEM EST Solutions

Market Offering: Key Aftermarket and Tier I Solutions

EST Customer Segments

Common Services Offered by Independent Repair Workshops in NA

Factors Influencing the Transition to Independent Workshops

Heavy-duty Truck Maintenance Timeline

EST Technology Roadmap

Primary EST Tools Adopted by Customer Segments

Forecast Considerations

Connected Trucks: EST Software Market Size

EST Units in Use - Forecast and Analysis, North America

EST Unit Penetration Forecast: OEM Versus Aftermarket

EST Software Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Market Share Analysis - OEM Versus Aftermarket

Market Share Analysis - OEMs and Tier Is

Market Share Analysis - Aftermarket Vendors

Market Share Analysis - Total EST Market, OEM and Aftermarket

EST Solution Analysis

Competitor Solution Benchmarking: OEM Comparison

Competitor Solution Benchmarking: Aftermarket Comparison

Typical OEM Software Feature Accessibility

Business Model - OEM Comparison

Business Model - Aftermarket Comparison

Benchmarking OEM Solution Delivery Comparison

Benchmarking Aftermarket Solution Delivery Comparison

Pricing Model of Key Aftermarket EST Offerings

Pricing Model - IAM Versus OEM Hardware, Software, Bundled Offering: Pricing Analysis

Pricing Model of Key OEM EST Offerings

Pricing Model of Key Aftermarket EST Offerings

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Key Supplier Profiles

Noregon Systems

Snap-on Inc.

Cojali USA

Autel Automotive Intelligence USA

Cummins Inc.

Daimler Truck North America LLC

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Telematics Integration

Growth Opportunity 2: Shopfloor Automation Services

Growth Opportunity 3: Technician as a Service

