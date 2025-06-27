RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2025-06-27
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|2000 +/- 2000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|7,100
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|2,000
|Number of bids
|15
|Number of accepted bids
|7
|Average yield
|1.739 %
|Lowest yield
|1.736 %
|Highest accepted yield
|1.742 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|80.00
|Auction date
|2025-06-27
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|1000 +/- 1000
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|7,125
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|27
|Number of accepted bids
|4
|Average yield
|1.969 %
|Lowest yield
|1.967%
|Highest accepted yield
|1.969 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|86.67