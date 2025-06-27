RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

Auction date2025-06-27
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367  
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln2000 +/- 2000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln7,100 
Volume sold, SEK mln2,000 
Number of bids15
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.739 %
Lowest yield1.736 %
Highest accepted yield1.742 %
% accepted at highest yield        80.00

 

Auction date2025-06-27
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln1000 +/- 1000 
Total bid volume, SEK mln7,125 
Volume sold, SEK mln1,000 
Number of bids27 
Number of accepted bids
Average yield1.969 %
Lowest yield1.967%
Highest accepted yield1.969 %
% accepted at highest yield        86.67



 


