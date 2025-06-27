Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military Market 2025-2030: Investment Opportunities in Surveillance, Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Electronic Warfare, and Autonomous Systems

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military was valued at US$14.3 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$29.0 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions. The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military market.







The growth of AI in the military sector is driven by a combination of technological advancements, evolving security threats, and the strategic need to maintain a competitive advantage in an increasingly complex global landscape. Rising geopolitical tensions and the nature of modern warfare, which includes cyber and electronic threats as well as traditional combat, are prompting militaries worldwide to adopt AI as a force multiplier. Technological progress in areas such as machine learning, computer vision, and autonomous navigation has made AI applications more reliable and effective for military uses, from autonomous systems to real-time data analysis. The need for rapid, accurate decision-making on the battlefield is a significant driver as well, as AI can process and interpret vast amounts of real-time data, allowing commanders to make informed decisions faster than ever before.

Additionally, the increasing frequency and sophistication of cyber threats have led to greater adoption of AI-driven cybersecurity solutions that can detect, anticipate, and neutralize threats proactively, which is crucial in protecting military infrastructure and sensitive data. The global push for more efficient, automated defense operations is also contributing to AI growth, as militaries seek to maximize resource use, streamline logistics, and improve battlefield response times. Government investments and collaborations between defense agencies and technology companies are accelerating innovation in military AI applications, expanding the sector’s capabilities and reach. Together, these factors highlight AI’s growing importance in defense, offering militaries enhanced efficiency, resilience, and tactical advantage in an evolving security landscape.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Land segment, which is expected to reach US$11 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.9%. The Naval segment is also set to grow at 12.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $3.9 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 11.9% CAGR to reach $4.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

The report analyzes the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military market in terms of units by the following Segments, and Geographic Regions/Countries:

Segments: Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space); Component (Software, Hardware, Services); Technology (Learning & Intelligence, Advanced Computing, AI Systems)

Platform (Land, Naval, Airborne, Space); Component (Software, Hardware, Services); Technology (Learning & Intelligence, Advanced Computing, AI Systems) Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

This edition integrates the latest global trade and economic shifts as of June 2025 into comprehensive market analysis. Key updates include:

Tariff and Trade Impact: Insights into global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries, with analysis of supply chain turbulence, sourcing disruptions, and geographic realignment. Special focus on 2025 as a pivotal year for trade tensions, including updated perspectives on the Trump-era tariffs.

Adjusted Forecasts and Analytics: Revised global and regional market forecasts through 2030, incorporating tariff effects, economic uncertainty, and structural changes in globalization. Includes historical analysis since 2015.

Strategic Market Dynamics: Evaluation of revised market prospects, regional outlooks, and key economic indicators such as population and urbanization trends.

Innovation & Technology Trends: Latest developments in product and process innovation, emerging technologies, and key industry drivers shaping the competitive landscape.

Competitive Intelligence: Updated global market share estimates for 2025, competitive positioning of major players (Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial), and refined focus on leading global brands and core players.

Expert Insight & Commentary: Strategic analysis from economists, trade experts, and domain specialists to contextualize market shifts and identify emerging opportunities.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $14.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $29 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.5% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns

Global Economic Update

Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Military - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Autonomous Systems Propels Growth of AI in Military Applications

Increasing Focus on Enhanced Surveillance and Reconnaissance Drives Adoption of AI-Powered Solutions

Here's How AI in Cybersecurity Strengthens Defense Against Emerging Threats

Advances in Machine Learning Boost Accuracy in Target Recognition and Threat Detection

Growing Use of AI in Drone and UAV Technologies Expands Scope of Military Operations

Rising Importance of Real-Time Data Analysis Fuels Adoption of AI for Decision-Making Support

Increasing Focus on Autonomous Combat Vehicles Drives Innovation in AI for Military Robotics

Advances in Natural Language Processing Support AI in Intelligence Analysis and Communications

Growing Need for Cost-Effective Training Expands Use of AI-Powered Simulations in Military Training

Here's How AI in Situational Awareness Enhances Battlefield Management and Coordination

Focus on Reducing Soldier Risk Drives Demand for AI in Remote and Autonomous Operations

Growing Role of AI in Electronic Warfare Expands the Scope of Defensive and Offensive Capabilities

Increasing Use of Digital Twins and Virtual Prototyping Supports AI in Weapon Systems Development

