Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F | Rising Hospital Admissions and Chronic Respiratory Cases Drive Growth in Airway Management Devices Market

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Endotracheal Tube Market was valued at USD 2.14 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.60%. Growth in the market is attributed to a surge in hospital admissions, particularly in emergency and intensive care units, along with the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.







The expanding use of single-use airway devices, growing incidences of preterm births, and increasing surgical procedures due to cardiovascular, cancer, and respiratory diseases further support market growth. Technological advancements, including anti-fouling coatings and smart monitoring features, are transforming product offerings.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and Aging Population



The escalating prevalence of respiratory diseases, alongside an aging global population, serves as a key growth driver for the endotracheal tube market. Chronic conditions like COPD, asthma, and sleep-disordered breathing continue to rise. WHO data shows over 200 million people globally are affected by COPD, resulting in 3.23 million deaths in 2019, with 65 million suffering from moderate to severe forms. As the proportion of individuals aged 60 and above grows - projected to hit 2 billion by 2050 - healthcare systems face greater demand for respiratory interventions and surgical support, increasing the utilization of endotracheal tubes in critical care and operative settings.



Key Market Challenges

Risk of Complications Associated with Intubation



Endotracheal tubes, though essential in managing airways, carry the risk of complications during insertion and prolonged use. These include vocal cord injuries, tracheal perforation, dental trauma, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), particularly in intensive care environments. Addressing these risks requires advanced clinician training and the development of safer, more efficient designs. Manufacturers are working to incorporate features like subglottic suction and antimicrobial coatings. Nonetheless, balancing these innovations with affordability remains a challenge, particularly in resource-constrained healthcare systems. Cost pressures and procedural complexity continue to limit broader adoption.



Key Market Trends

Technological Advancements in Endotracheal Tubes



Technological progress is playing a pivotal role in shaping the endotracheal tube market. Newer devices with antimicrobial surfaces, real-time placement monitoring, and refined materials help reduce complications such as VAP. For instance, Medtronic's Shiley Evac tubes reportedly lower VAP risk by 50%. Integration of smart features like acoustic monitoring enhances placement accuracy and reduces associated risks. These developments not only advance infection control but also improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes, aligning with global healthcare priorities and reinforcing market momentum.

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED

Stermid Group.

ICU Medical, Inc.

Medtronic Inc.

Van Oostveen Medical B.V.

Teleflex Incorporated

Convatec Inc.

Fuji Systems Corporation

SEWOON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.

Mercury Medical

Endotracheal Tube Market, By Product Type:

Regular Endotracheal Tube

Reinforced Endotracheal Tube

Preformed Endotracheal Tube

Double-Lumen Endotracheal Tube

Endotracheal Tube Market, By Route Type:

Orotracheal

Nasotracheal

Endotracheal Tube Market, By Application:

Emergency Treatment

Therapy

Others

Endotracheal Tube Market, By End Use:

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Endotracheal Tube Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cgoy1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment