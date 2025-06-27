Endotracheal Tube Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F | Rising Hospital Admissions and Chronic Respiratory Cases Drive Growth in Airway Management Devices Market

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endotracheal Tube Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Endotracheal Tube Market was valued at USD 2.14 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.60%. Growth in the market is attributed to a surge in hospital admissions, particularly in emergency and intensive care units, along with the rising prevalence of chronic respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD.
The expanding use of single-use airway devices, growing incidences of preterm births, and increasing surgical procedures due to cardiovascular, cancer, and respiratory diseases further support market growth. Technological advancements, including anti-fouling coatings and smart monitoring features, are transforming product offerings.
Key Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Respiratory Diseases and Aging Population
The escalating prevalence of respiratory diseases, alongside an aging global population, serves as a key growth driver for the endotracheal tube market. Chronic conditions like COPD, asthma, and sleep-disordered breathing continue to rise. WHO data shows over 200 million people globally are affected by COPD, resulting in 3.23 million deaths in 2019, with 65 million suffering from moderate to severe forms. As the proportion of individuals aged 60 and above grows - projected to hit 2 billion by 2050 - healthcare systems face greater demand for respiratory interventions and surgical support, increasing the utilization of endotracheal tubes in critical care and operative settings.
Key Market Challenges
Risk of Complications Associated with Intubation
Endotracheal tubes, though essential in managing airways, carry the risk of complications during insertion and prolonged use. These include vocal cord injuries, tracheal perforation, dental trauma, and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP), particularly in intensive care environments. Addressing these risks requires advanced clinician training and the development of safer, more efficient designs. Manufacturers are working to incorporate features like subglottic suction and antimicrobial coatings. Nonetheless, balancing these innovations with affordability remains a challenge, particularly in resource-constrained healthcare systems. Cost pressures and procedural complexity continue to limit broader adoption.
Key Market Trends
Technological Advancements in Endotracheal Tubes
Technological progress is playing a pivotal role in shaping the endotracheal tube market. Newer devices with antimicrobial surfaces, real-time placement monitoring, and refined materials help reduce complications such as VAP. For instance, Medtronic's Shiley Evac tubes reportedly lower VAP risk by 50%. Integration of smart features like acoustic monitoring enhances placement accuracy and reduces associated risks. These developments not only advance infection control but also improve procedural efficiency and patient outcomes, aligning with global healthcare priorities and reinforcing market momentum.
Report Scope:
Key Market Players
- ANGIPLAST PRIVATE LIMITED
- Stermid Group.
- ICU Medical, Inc.
- Medtronic Inc.
- Van Oostveen Medical B.V.
- Teleflex Incorporated
- Convatec Inc.
- Fuji Systems Corporation
- SEWOON MEDICAL Co., Ltd.
- Mercury Medical
Endotracheal Tube Market, By Product Type:
- Regular Endotracheal Tube
- Reinforced Endotracheal Tube
- Preformed Endotracheal Tube
- Double-Lumen Endotracheal Tube
Endotracheal Tube Market, By Route Type:
- Orotracheal
- Nasotracheal
Endotracheal Tube Market, By Application:
- Emergency Treatment
- Therapy
- Others
Endotracheal Tube Market, By End Use:
- Clinics
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Endotracheal Tube Market, By Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cgoy1
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment