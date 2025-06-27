Tasveer Film Fund Kicks Off 2025-2026 with Netflix, Awards Four $35K Grants to Emerging-Mid Level Filmmakers

SEATTLE, WA, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tasveer, the leading film organization based in Seattle, proudly launches the 6th cycle of the Tasveer Film Fund (TFF) in continued partnership with Netflix. The Tasveer Film Fund supports groundbreaking original short films that center around the perspective of untold South Asian stories.This year, the program expands its impact by awarding four grants of $35,000 each to mid-level South Asian filmmakers based in the U.S. or Canada.









V2 Film Fund 2025

From a pool of exceptional submissions, nine finalists will be selected to pitch their short film projects live at the Tasveer Film Market in Seattle, taking place October 7–10, 2025. A jury of industry professionals will select four winning projects to receive the enhanced grant and bring their bold stories to life.

Submissions are now open on FilmFreeway and will close on August 5, 2025.



A Platform for Authentic South Asian Narratives

Since launching in 2020, the Tasveer Film Fund has supported 15 groundbreaking filmmakers, many of whom have gone on to successful careers in the industry. Learn more at tasveerfestival.org/filmfund.



“The Tasveer Film Fund is more than just financial support—it’s a powerful movement to elevate South Asian stories globally,” says Rita Meher, Executive Director of Tasveer, along with Anushree Shukla, Associate Director, Tasveer Film Market.



“I’m so honored that Tasveer recognized my story, and they recognized the Sale and recognized me as a filmmaker. The kind of responses that I got to my film pitch were so moving and has carried me through the whole production process” says Meera Joshi, Winner of 2024 Tasveer Film Fund, Writer/Director of The Sale.



Live Pitch at the Tasveer Film Center

Finalists will pitch their projects during a live event at the newly reopened Tasveer Film Center (formerly Ark Lodge Cinemas), in front of producers, distributors, and key decision-makers—creating unmatched visibility and connection.



About Tasveer

Founded in 2002, Tasveer is a Seattle-based nonprofit dedicated to inspiring social change through South Asian films and storytelling. It runs the Tasveer Film Festival—the only Oscar®-qualifying South Asian film festival—and the Tasveer Film Market, platforms built to spotlight diverse and underrepresented talent.



Tasveer is North America’s leading platform for South Asian storytelling and home to the world’s only Oscar®-qualifying South Asian film festival. With a 20-year legacy of championing bold, authentic stories from South Asia and its diaspora, Tasveer launched the Tasveer Film Market in 2023—the first industry hub in North America connecting South Asian stories with global executives. Now in its second year, the Market and Festival invite top executives to attend curated pitches, mentor emerging producers, and discover powerful new voices.



About Netflix

With over 200 million subscribers in more than 190 countries, Netflix is a global leader in streaming entertainment. Committed to inclusivity, Netflix proudly supports initiatives like the Tasveer Film Fund to amplify diverse, authentic voices in storytelling.



