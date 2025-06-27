2025 Eco Forum Global Guiyang to Kick off in July Spotlighting Global Green Transformation

GUIYANG, China, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Information Office of Guizhou Provincial Government in China announced that, with the approval of the State Council, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025 will be held in Guiyang from July 5 th to 6 th. This 2-day-forum will be hosted by the People's Government of Guizhou Province. The theme of this year's forum is "Harmonious Coexistence between Humans and Nature -- Discussing Global Development and Green Transformation". The expected number of attendees is around 800, and various preparatory work is currently progressing orderly.

As the only national and international forum in China themed eco-civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang has been successfully held for 12 sessions since its inception, attracting widespread attention from the international community. This year's forum aims to create an international event that integrates concept exchanges, practice sharing, and pragmatic cooperation through activities such as opening ceremony, thematic forums, off-site visits, promotional displays, green investment promotion, and the release of new environmental protection products and technologies.

This forum continues to deepen cooperation with the international community in addressing climate change, biodiversity conservation, and other fields, as well as actively responds to the concerns of important international conferences such as COP16 and COP29. In addition, the forum will strive to help share practical experiences in building a beautiful China with the international community, push green transformation in global development and jointly solve the three major global environmental problems in order to build a clean and beautiful world. Besides, the forum will also encourage the extensive participation of political, business, and academic circles at home and abroad and help improve the global ecological environment governance system. Furthermore, it will promote the implementation of the three major global initiatives and assist the "Global South" in sharing the fruits of green development and enable Guizhou to gather global resources to "pool wisdom" and "attract investment", empowering new quality productivity and high-quality development.

It is worth mentioning that this year's forum actively invites international organizations to host thematic forums, which is the first time since 2018 that international organizations have deeply participated. Currently, 11 out of 20 thematic forums will be participated by international organizations, and 4 of these forums will be independently hosted by international organizations.

Source: Office of the Executive Committee, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025