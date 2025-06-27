$2.34 Bn Continuous Basalt Fiber Markets - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Continuous Basalt Fiber Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Continuous Basalt Fiber Market was valued at USD 1.27 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.55%.

This market encompasses the global production and utilization of continuous basalt fiber, an advanced material produced by melting and fiberizing basalt rock.

Known for its excellent tensile strength, chemical and thermal resistance, minimal water absorption, and environmental friendliness, CBF is increasingly adopted as a substitute for conventional reinforcement materials such as fiberglass, carbon fiber, and steel. The market includes products like roving, chopped strands, fabrics, mats, and rebar, serving end-use industries such as construction, automotive, aerospace, electronics, marine, and wind energy.



Key Market Drivers

Rising Demand for Lightweight and High-Strength Materials Across Industries



The market is primarily driven by the need for lightweight and high-strength materials in industries including automotive, aerospace, construction, and defense. Continuous basalt fiber offers a superior combination of tensile strength, corrosion and thermal resistance, and lightweight characteristics compared to traditional alternatives like steel and some composites.



As regulatory pressures for fuel efficiency and emissions grow, particularly in automotive and aerospace sectors, manufacturers are increasingly turning to basalt fiber for its optimal strength-to-weight ratio. In the construction industry, its application in concrete reinforcement and road surfacing is gaining momentum due to its durability, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendly profile. These factors collectively support the robust demand for basalt fiber across expanding industrial applications.



Key Market Challenges

Slower Commercial Adoption



Despite its superior material properties, the market faces a key hurdle in the slow pace of commercial adoption. Many industries, especially construction, automotive, and aerospace, remain cautious due to entrenched use of traditional materials and conservative approval protocols. Limited awareness and a lack of long-term performance data further constrain broader adoption.

Additionally, the global supply of continuous basalt fiber is dominated by a few players, leading to concerns over product consistency, supply reliability, and scalability. These factors contribute to hesitancy among stakeholders who require extensive material certification and prolonged qualification cycles before transitioning from existing solutions, thereby restraining market acceleration despite favorable growth forecasts.



Key Market Trends

Surge in Demand from Construction and Infrastructure Sectors



Construction and infrastructure sectors are experiencing a notable rise in the adoption of basalt fiber, driven by its high tensile strength, thermal insulation, and corrosion resistance. Its application in reinforcing concrete, roads, and bridges is expanding rapidly, especially in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East, supported by the global move toward sustainable construction solutions.

As both public and private sectors look for cost-effective, durable alternatives to conventional materials like steel and fiberglass, basalt fiber is increasingly being integrated into civil engineering practices, contributing to a significant year-over-year growth in demand.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.27 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.34 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.5% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Basalt Fiber Tech

Kamenny Vek Company

Shanxi Yaxin Group

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Pultron Composites Limited

Basalt Fiber Solutions

Technobasalt LLC

Merino Group

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By Product Type:

Roving

Chopped Strands

Fabrics

Others

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By Processing Technology:

Pultrusion

Vacuum Infusion

Texturizing

Stitching & Weaving

Others

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By End-User:

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Others

Continuous Basalt Fiber Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

