Landsbankinn hf.: Offering of covered bonds

Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 2 July at 15:00. Two series will be offered for sale, a non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 and an inflation-linked series, LBANK CBI 31.

In connection with the auction, a covered bond exchange offering will take place, where holders of the non-indexed series LBANK CB 25 can sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the bonds is predefined at 99.204.

Expected settlement date is 9 July 2025.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank’s covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email verdbrefamidlun@landsbankinn.is.