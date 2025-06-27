Europe Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Databook 2025 | Digital Health and Regulatory Reforms Drive Management Evolution

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Investment Opportunities - Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The diabetes market in Europe is expected to grow by 9.5% on annual basis to reach US$23.78 billion in 2025.







The diabetes market in the region has experienced robust growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 10.3%. This upward trajectory is expected to continue, with the market forecast to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the diabetes market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of USD 21.71 billion to approximately USD 35.27 billion.



Europe's diabetes devices and therapeutics market is evolving due to rising disease prevalence, increased digital health integration, and refined regulatory frameworks. These trends will intensify over the next 2-4 years, leading to a more data-informed and policy-aligned approach to diabetes management across Europe.

The European market for diabetes devices and therapeutics is characterized by a mix of long-established firms and emerging local players adapting to regional needs. With a trend toward strategic partnerships and market consolidation, the next 2-4 years will likely see a reshaped competitive landscape emphasizing localized development and regulatory alignment.



Address Increasing Diabetes Prevalence and Demographic Shifts

Recent studies from European public health bodies highlight a rise in diabetes prevalence, particularly in countries such as Germany, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Data indicates that aging populations and urban lifestyle factors contribute to this upward trend.

Changing demographics and evolving healthcare policies are intensifying the demand for effective diabetes management. National healthcare initiatives and insurance adjustments are prompting wider access to monitoring devices and therapies.

Demand for both diagnostic and therapeutic solutions is expected to grow steadily. Healthcare systems will likely prioritize resource allocation toward long-term diabetes management, leading to incremental market expansion.

Advance Digital Integration and Remote Monitoring Adoption

Recent publications reveal an accelerated uptake of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems and telemedicine services in countries such as France and Spain. Several European healthcare settings have initiated pilot programs integrating data-driven management tools with routine care.

Progress in digital health technology and a supportive regulatory framework are central to this trend. Investments in digital infrastructure and data analytics by both public and private sectors are enhancing remote monitoring capabilities.

The role of digital solutions in clinical decision-making is expected to strengthen, supporting personalized patient management. Real-time data integration will likely improve disease monitoring and therapy adjustments, embedding digital tools in standard care.

Strengthen Regulatory Reforms and Reimbursement Strategies

Recent reforms in the European Union and individual member states have revised the regulatory landscape for medical devices, including diabetes management tools. Updated reimbursement policies in nations like the United Kingdom and Germany now provide clearer pathways for adopting new technologies.

Policy updates aimed at cost-containment and improved clinical outcomes are driving these regulatory changes. Collaboration between healthcare authorities and insurers is streamlining market access for newer devices and therapies.

Continued regulatory adjustments and enhanced reimbursement models are expected to promote steady market growth. Clarity in approval processes and funding will likely accelerate the adoption of emerging diabetes management solutions.

Assess Current Market Conditions and Dynamics

The market includes established multinational corporations alongside local manufacturers focusing on the European regulatory environment. Recent publications indicate a diverse market structure with varied product portfolios responding to local clinical and cost needs.

Key Players and Emerging Entrants

Major firms continue to maintain strong positions through ongoing research and development, catering to high-standard regulatory requirements in Europe.

Local companies, particularly in Scandinavia and Southern Europe, are developing solutions that align with regional clinical practices and budget constraints.

Recent market reports note the entrance of technology-focused startups seeking to address gaps in continuous monitoring and patient data management.

Execute Strategic Collaborations and Monitor Consolidation Trends

Recent transactions have seen collaborations between device manufacturers and healthcare service providers across various European markets.

As documented in recent industry analyses, strategic mergers and acquisitions aim to enhance product portfolios and expand regional reach.

The competitive landscape is projected to experience further consolidation, with established players potentially partnering with or acquiring local innovators.

Firms that navigate the evolving regulatory framework and invest in localized development are expected to secure lasting competitive advantages.

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Category

Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Therapeutics

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Diagnosis and Monitoring Devices

Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Insulin Delivery Devices

Diabetes Management and Mobile Applications

Artificial Pancreas Devices

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin Pumps

Insulin Pens

Insulin Syringes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Therapeutics

Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Insulin

Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

Combination Drugs

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Oral Anti-Diabetic Drugs

Alpha-Glucosidase Inhibitors

DPP-4 Inhibitors

SGLT-2 Inhibitors

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Insulin

Basal or Long-Acting

Bolus or Fast-Acting

Traditional Human Insulin Drugs

Insulin Biosimilars

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Non-Insulin Injectable Drugs

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists

Amylin Analogue

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Combination Drugs

Combination Insulin

Oral Combination

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intravenous

Others

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Type of Diabetes

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by Distribution Channels

Online Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Diabetes Devices and Therapeutics Market Share by End User

Hospitals

Diabetes Clinics

Homecare

