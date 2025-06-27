Zika Virus Testing Market Research 2025 | Navigating the $233.75 Mn Competitive Landscape - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zika Virus Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Zika Virus Testing Market was valued at USD 162.23 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 233.75 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.42%.

This market focuses on diagnostic technologies used to detect the Zika virus, a mosquito-borne pathogen known for its association with severe health outcomes, especially congenital defects in infants born to infected mothers. Testing methods include molecular diagnostics such as PCR, serological assays, and rapid diagnostic tests.







Demand for these solutions intensifies during regional outbreaks, often prompting swift public health responses. Rising awareness of Zika's impact on maternal and neonatal health and global efforts to enhance infectious disease preparedness contribute to steady market expansion. Institutions like the CDC highlight the critical importance of early detection, particularly during early pregnancy, when the virus poses the highest risk. The sector is poised for continued growth as surveillance, public health infrastructure, and diagnostic innovation evolve to address emerging vector-borne threats.



Key Market Drivers

Zika Virus Outbreaks



Zika virus outbreaks play a pivotal role in driving the global demand for Zika virus testing. These outbreaks, typically concentrated in areas prone to mosquito-borne illnesses, create urgent public health challenges, triggering widespread diagnostic initiatives. The rapid transmission of the virus via the Aedes mosquito and its association with severe complications like microcephaly in newborns heighten the necessity for early and accurate detection.



According to the CDC, first-trimester infections carry the highest risk, with 8% of affected pregnancies in U.S. regions leading to related birth defects. In response, health agencies deploy robust testing strategies aimed at curbing the spread and safeguarding at-risk populations. These efforts, often coordinated through government and international partnerships, lead to temporary surges in testing volumes and drive investment in diagnostics. The market's responsiveness to such health crises ensures its ongoing relevance and integration into emergency preparedness frameworks globally.



Key Market Challenges

Competition from Other Infectious Diseases



The Zika Virus Testing Market faces considerable challenges due to competing priorities in infectious disease management. Resources, funding, and healthcare attention are often directed toward higher-profile or more widespread diseases such as HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, malaria, or emerging threats like COVID-19.

This competition can limit the allocation of critical infrastructure and support for Zika-specific testing, slowing innovation, limiting deployment, and reducing public awareness. As healthcare systems balance multiple disease burdens, Zika testing may receive less focus unless an outbreak occurs, making sustained growth difficult. Ensuring Zika remains on the global health agenda requires coordinated efforts among governments, health organizations, and diagnostics companies to maintain testing readiness and infrastructure.



Key Market Trends

Global Surveillance Networks



A major trend shaping the Global Zika Virus Testing Market is the development and expansion of global surveillance networks. These collaborative systems integrate data collection, diagnostic standardization, and real-time information exchange to monitor the spread of the Zika virus. By fostering international cooperation, these networks enable timely identification of high-risk zones and facilitate proactive deployment of testing resources.

Key components include harmonized testing protocols, shared insights on mosquito vectors, and integration with public health strategies. These surveillance systems not only enhance the responsiveness of testing operations but also influence diagnostic demand and guide investment in research. The strengthening of such global monitoring infrastructure supports early detection and containment, reinforcing the importance of diagnostic tools in managing vector-borne disease outbreaks.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $162.23 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $233.75 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.4% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

Biocan Diagnostics, Inc.

DiaSorin S.p.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

SD Biosensors, Inc.

Zika Virus Testing Market, By Test Type:

Nucleic Acid Amplification Testing (NAAT)

Serological Testing

Zika Virus Testing Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

