Europe Facility Management Industry Report 2025 | $26.33 Bn Market Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F - Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Facility Management Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Europe Facility Management Market was valued at USD 13.74 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 26.33 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 11.28%

The market is expanding rapidly due to increasing infrastructure development, a rising preference for outsourcing non-core services, and stricter regulatory standards for safety, energy efficiency, and sustainability. Facility management covers a broad range of services such as maintenance, security, cleaning, catering, and energy management that are critical for maintaining functional and efficient built environments.







Across sectors like commercial real estate, healthcare, education, and public infrastructure, businesses are adopting integrated FM models to improve operational efficiency and occupant satisfaction while minimizing costs. The trend toward outsourcing in countries like the UK, France, Germany, and the Nordic region allows organizations to focus on core activities while leveraging specialized expertise. The integration of advanced technologies such as IoT, AI, BIM, and predictive analytics is transforming FM into a data-driven, proactive discipline, enabling smarter maintenance, real-time monitoring, and better space utilization. These factors collectively underscore the market's rapid and sustainable growth trajectory across Europe.



Key Market Drivers

Emphasis on Sustainability and Energy Efficiency



Sustainability is a major force shaping Europe's facility management market, as governments and organizations adopt stringent environmental standards to reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions. Facility managers play a pivotal role in supporting these efforts by implementing smart energy systems, optimizing building operations, and integrating eco-friendly solutions like green-certified cleaning agents and energy-efficient lighting.



With buildings contributing to over one-third of global energy demand, sustainable FM practices are essential in achieving carbon neutrality. Clients increasingly expect detailed reporting on energy usage and emissions, which drives demand for FM providers capable of delivering measurable sustainability outcomes.

Technologies such as IoT and integrated energy management systems are enabling significant cost savings and environmental benefits. As net-zero and green certification targets become standard, FM services centered around energy performance and sustainability are gaining priority across sectors, reinforcing their strategic importance and ensuring recurring demand.



Key Market Challenges

Labor Shortages and Skill Gaps



A significant challenge facing the European facility management market is the growing shortage of skilled labor. The sector depends on a diverse workforce, including HVAC technicians, electricians, cleaners, and maintenance professionals, but an aging labor pool and limited interest among younger generations are causing talent shortages. This scarcity leads to service delays, increased labor costs, and difficulty scaling operations.



Recruitment for technical roles remains particularly challenging in key markets like the UK, Germany, and the Netherlands. The situation is worsened by high turnover and limited specialized training pathways. To maintain service quality and comply with SLAs - especially in critical infrastructure like hospitals and transportation - FM firms must invest in automation, workforce development, and digital tools. However, even these technologies require skilled personnel, making workforce development a key concern for future growth and operational continuity in the FM sector.



Key Market Trends

Rising Demand for Smart and IoT-Enabled FM Solutions



The adoption of IoT-enabled and smart technologies is revolutionizing facility management across Europe. Digital tools are helping FM providers move from reactive to predictive service models, improving efficiency and cost-effectiveness. IoT sensors are being used to monitor HVAC systems, lighting, energy consumption, and occupancy in real time. These insights support data-driven decisions that enhance comfort, reduce waste, and extend equipment lifespans.



For example, predictive maintenance based on sensor data helps prevent unplanned downtime in mission-critical environments. Smart building solutions also support energy-saving goals, with automation systems controlling lighting and HVAC based on occupancy. Dashboards provide real-time visibility into performance metrics, ensuring compliance and enhancing client satisfaction. As the European market continues to focus on carbon reduction and operational transparency, the demand for smart FM solutions is expected to grow, making digital transformation a defining trend in the industry.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.74 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $26.33 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Europe

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

CBRE Group, Inc.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL)

ISS Group

Sodexo

Cushman & Wakefield

Colliers International Property Services Ltd.

Synergis Holdings Limited

ESG Holdings Limited

Shanghai Aideite Facilities Management Co., Ltd.

ADEN

Europe Facility Management Market, By Sector:

Organized

Unorganized

Europe Facility Management Market, By Service:

Property

Cleaning

Security

Support

Catering

Others

Europe Facility Management Market, By Application:

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Europe Facility Management Market, By Enterprise Size:

Small

Medium

Large

Europe Facility Management Market, By Service Delivery:

Bundled

Integrated

Single Service

Europe Facility Management Market, By Country:

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Denmark

Poland

Norway

Sweden

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p9wjvz

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment