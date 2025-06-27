New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act 

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S                                27 June 2025
                                        Announcement no.  54/2025 
 
 
 
 
New base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act  

Jyske Realkredit A/S hereby publish a new base prospectus for covered bonds, mortgage bonds and bonds issued pursuant to Section 15 of the Danish Mortage-Credit Loans and Mortgage-Credit Bonds etc. Act – Base Prospectus dated 27 June 2025. 

Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus and any Addenda are available for download in Danish and English on Jyske Realkredit’s website www.jyskerealkredit.com. Jyske Realkredit’s Base Prospectus dated 27 June 2025 is also enclosed this announcement. 

For more information, please contact: 

  • Head of Rating and IR, Christian Bech-Ravn on telephone (+45) 89 89 92 25 
  • Legal Counsel Berit Fredberg on telephone (+45) 89 89 79 64  

  
 
Yours sincerely 
Jyske Realkredit 

Søren Winkler 
Senior Director 
 
 
Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails 
 

Attachment


Attachments

20250527 Jyske Realkredit Base Prospectus june 2025.

