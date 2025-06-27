Orthobiologics Market Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2024 & 2025-2030 | Stem Cell Therapies Shape the Future of Orthobiologics

Dublin, June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Orthobiologics Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Orthobiologics Market was valued at USD 5.89 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 7.87 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 5.10%. Orthobiologics represent a vital and expanding area of the healthcare industry, centered on the application of biological materials - including growth factors, stem cells, and biomaterials - to facilitate the healing and regeneration of bones, cartilage, tendons, and ligaments.







These biologically derived treatments are widely used in orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, and trauma care to enhance the body's natural repair mechanisms. Advances in biotechnology have accelerated the development of novel orthobiologic solutions such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), bone grafts, and synthetic alternatives. Industry recognition, including the 2025 Arnold I. Caplan Award for Distinguished Research in Orthobiologics by AAOS, emphasizes the significance of innovation in this space. As demand rises for minimally invasive and regenerative treatments, the orthobiologics market is positioned for consistent global expansion.



Key Market Drivers

Aging Population



The aging global population is a key contributor to the rising demand in the orthobiologics market. With population forecasts by the World Population Prospects 2024 projecting a peak of 10.3 billion by the mid-2080s, the proportion of elderly individuals is set to rise significantly. Aging individuals are increasingly affected by musculoskeletal conditions such as osteoarthritis, joint degeneration, and fractures.

These ailments drive demand for less invasive and regenerative treatments, with orthobiologic products like PRP and stem cell therapies emerging as preferred options. Older patients often seek therapeutic solutions that can relieve pain, promote tissue healing, and improve mobility without undergoing major surgery, fueling the market's growth trajectory.



Key Market Challenges

Lack of Long-Term Data



A major limitation in the orthobiologics space is the scarcity of long-term clinical data regarding the safety and efficacy of these treatments. While short-term outcomes have been promising, there is limited evidence on the durability of results, the need for retreatment, and potential long-term complications. This lack of comprehensive follow-up data can cause hesitation among clinicians and patients, slowing widespread adoption.

Additionally, the absence of standardized treatment protocols restricts integration into routine clinical practice. Greater investment in long-term studies, post-market surveillance, and real-world evidence is essential to strengthen clinical confidence and support regulatory decision-making.



Key Market Trends

Stem Cell Therapies



Stem cell therapies are gaining traction as a transformative trend in orthobiologics, offering innovative regenerative options for orthopedic care. These therapies utilize either autologous or allogeneic stem cells to restore damaged musculoskeletal tissues. Applications include treatment for osteoarthritis, bone injuries, and cartilage defects.

Autologous treatments like bone marrow aspirate concentrate (BMAC) and adipose-derived stem cells capitalize on the body's innate healing ability, while allogeneic options provide ready-to-use therapeutic alternatives. As biotechnology advances, enhanced techniques in cell processing and culture are driving the precision and effectiveness of these treatments. Despite the promise, regulatory challenges and the need for long-term clinical validation remain central to the responsible integration of stem cell-based therapies in mainstream orthopedic care.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 189 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.87 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.1% Regions Covered Global

Report Scope:

Key Market Players

Sanofi SA

Stryker Corporation

Zimmer Biomet

Seaspine Holdings Corporation

Medtronic PLC

DePuy Synthes

Bioventrus

Globus Medical

Arthrex Limited

Orthofix International

Orthobiologics Market, By Product:

Viscosupplementation Products

Demineralized Bone Matrices

Synthetic Orthobiologics

Bone Morphogenic Protein

Allografts

Others

Orthobiologics Market, By Application:

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Soft-tissue Injuries

Others

Orthobiologics Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Orthopedic Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Academic and Research Institutes

Dental Clinics and Facilities

Orthobiologics Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

